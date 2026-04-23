A traveller from America started a conversation after cautioning tourists about the high expenses associated with visiting the Mother City

The video shared on TikTok left many users validated yet surprised by the direct comparison between Cape Town and high-end US hubs

Viewers debated the cost of living, with many residents agreeing that the city’s beauty comes with a price tag higher than other provinces

An American man was fascinated by the beauty of Cape Town. Image: @officialkobykd

Source: TikTok

A US tourist made headlines for his candid advice to tourists, suggesting that Cape Town was on a different financial level compared to other African countries.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @officialkobykd on 22 April 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from viewers living in Cape Town and those wishing to visit soon.

The American man warned tourists not to come to Cape Town if their pockets were not too deep. He reminded them that South Africa was not the same as the East and West parts of the continent, suggesting the country was more cosmopolitan and pricey.

The tourist resembles Cape Town to major US cities

The creator, TikTok user @officialkobykd, showed off Kloof Street in the city centre, noting that it resembled Los Angeles, Miami and any major city in America. He again reiterated that if tourists don't have their money right, they should avoid Mother City.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the cost of living in Cape Town

The clip gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section to share their views. Many viewers shared the same sentiments about Cape Town, saying it was more expensive than all the provinces in the country. One viewer who seemed interested in visiting the Mother City asked the creator to explain what exactly he was referring to when he said the city needed deep pockets. Some guessed that maybe the city was expensive because of its world rankings. Others said the American cities that the creator was comparing Cape Town to were not even close in terms of beauty. Another user jokingly said they even advise locals who wish to visit the city not to if they don't have money.

Some viewers agreed that Cape Town was a beautiful city, but noted that they, too, couldn't visit it. Image: Nnthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Psyfo said:

"I live in Cape Town, expensive. It makes sense because it ranked the number one city in the world."

User @Trey was tortured by CDCR C/Os shared:

"Cape Town is better than Miami 💯."

User @Mazi Movatt added:

"Ok, expand! Give examples. Please, just don't talk on it. Examples, please."

User @Lipgloss shared:

"You're not lying, we live here and can't afford daily living. It's very expensive."

User @nikitatewary3 joked:

"Even if you are South African, we tell you not to go to Cape Town if you don't have money."

User @nsaba Cap👮 advised:

"For a tourist destination also visit Zanzibar on the East Coast of Africa. It's a beautiful holiday location."

User @noxzsa commented:

"I moved from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape, wow. There was a huge difference, and I thought to myself, jez, I was robbing myself all these years. I was born in Cape Town, but now I go to visit my mom and family. I swore to never return there. I'd rather choose Joburg or Durban."

3 Briefly News articles Cape Town

A Cape Town taxi driver invited a female driver he met in traffic to visit his kasi, Dunoon, near Century City, and promised that she would be safe when with him.

A South African woman visiting the UK delivered a playful tourism pitch for the Cape Flats, advising tourists visiting Cape Town to also go there while conducting an interview.

A USA entrepreneur booked a seven-night stay at the iconic Iron Man Villa in Cape Town and paid over R330K a day, totalling over R2 million.

Source: Briefly News