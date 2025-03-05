A hilarious South African woman caught the attention of a content creator with her quick and sharp humour, effortlessly turning a simple street interview into a comedic masterpiece

The confident woman discredited popular misconceptions about Mzansi, delivering a playful tourism pitch for the Cape Flats, and gave a wild take on local police culture

Social media erupted with laughter as users resonated with her honest yet exaggerated take on South African life, making her an instant favourite

A South African woman said that the Cape Town flats were the perfect place to get love from locals while in an interview with an international YouTuber. Image: @smerkalbo

Source: TikTok

South Africa is a country known for its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and humorous people who often trend on social media networks for their great sense of humour. The Cape Flats, an area overlooked in typical Cape Town tourist guides, got a special and comical shoutout in a viral video that left social media users in stitches.

A content creator, TikTok user @smerkalbo shared a street interview he conducted with a humorous South African who she spotted walking in a street in the UK, and the clip left the online community rolling with laughter.

South African woman markets the Cape Flats

In the clip, the woman is asked where she's from and she responds saying, South Africa. The man proceeds to ask what the biggest misconception about SA is and she says, that we have animals roaming around our streets. Holding her coffee, she recommends that tourists visiting Cape Town visit the Cape Flats, saying people there are cool and will greet you nicely.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Responding to @smerkalbo about whether or not she finds it easier to misbehave in a foreign country than at home, she humorously says in Mzansi misbehaving is a culture, adding that police sometimes join in.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the humorous woman

The clip attracted 1.4M views, 170K likes and 7.2K comments from social media users who couldn't get enough of the woman's beautiful energy. Many added jokes suggesting that tourists should make sure they take their valuables when visiting as the Cape Flats were a very safe area. Others gave a few places known for notorious behaviour, jokingly asking tourists to start there when visiting the area.

A South African in the UK told a YouTuber that we don't have animals roaming our streets. Image: @smerkalbo

Source: TikTok

User @Xainco shared:

"Yeah she hasn't been there herself 🤣🤣."

User @Cruz joked:

"Great advice. You can start at the Lavender Hills and work your way through to the Mitchell’s Plain."

User @Nicole Malgas said:

"Two truths and a lie."

User @Naeema🤍 added humour:

"Cape flats is AMAZING 😍🔥! Tip: always carry cash ❤️."

User @Bantle shared:

"She's definitely a South African!! Her sense of humor is unmatched 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 yesssss wena girl! They must visit Cape Flats."

User @apexas joked:

"Oh yes, Cape Flats is so welcoming. Free fireworks every night, just not the kind you’re expecting, but perfect for those who love running, adventure... and adrenaline rushes! 😌."

3 Briefly News Cape Town articles

A Cape Town woman driving a BMW Z4 thought a taxi driver was just admiring her car while in traffic, but it turned out he wanted to show her love and invite her to Dunoon township.

An entrepreneur from Cape Town shared a heartfelt video, urging people to repost it in the hopes of reaching mall officials and securing a chance to sell her spices at an exhibition stand.

A successful businessman from abroad spent over R2 million to book the iconic Iron Man Villa in Cape Town's Clifton for a seven-day stay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News