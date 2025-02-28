A woman in Johannesburg, Gauteng, showed South Africans what she experienced travelling in a taxi

The commuter shared that the taxi ran out of petrol, and the driver decided to drive the vehicle in reverse with oncoming traffic

The TikTok video had many social media users laughing at what the woman had to experience

A taxi passenger showed a driver driving in reverse as cars approached them. Images: @yanda_ntshingila

For months, South African social media users have posted videos to add to the comical series 'Taxi Chronicles' to show the bizarre events concerning these vehicles and their drivers.

One video took the cake after a woman showed a driver's unique approach to solving a fuel problem.

Going back in time

TikTok user Yanda hopped onto her account to share a humorous clip of herself travelling in a taxi in Johannesburg. Providing more details about her trip, she said in her post's caption:

"The taxi didn’t have petrol, so we had to drive in reverse."

The video showed Yanda, possibly sitting in the second row, getting a clear view of the cars approaching them as they faced the wrong direction. One woman even showed how stunned she was with the taxi driver's actions, her jaw nearly dropping on the floor.

The TikTokker, who used a trending sound for her post that had many app users laughing, added in her comment section:

"Joburg taxi drivers are something else."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Faulty taxi humours Mzansi

The video, which received over 1.5 million views on the popular social media platform, had thousands of internet users heading to the post's comment section with laughter.

Some people also expressed how they couldn't believe that the commuters had such an experience as they travelled to their destinations.

Some people couldn't understand the taxi driver's actions. Image: Ivan Pantic

Local DJ Lamiez Holworthy found the clip comical and wrote:

"The mama in the black t-shirt’s reaction is how I react to every 'emathuneni sobonana' video."

@sive_cebs laughed and said:

"I refuse to believe this."

A surprised @reighnay05 wrote in the comment section:

"Excuse me? If you didn’t have proof, I would believe this story."

@makabokamoso noted with humour:

"I now understand why we are so angry as a country. We are going through too much every day."

After watching the video and observing one of the passengers, @mary_anne_x pointed out with a laugh:

"It’s the guy that’s in the front seat that’s trying not to make eye contact with the oncoming traffic."

Yanda's clip had @_liyabonam saying:

"South Africa is a comedy show."

@cyandaxulu asked the public:

"So, the Department of Transport doesn't see these videos?"

