“Centurion Taxis Are Coffins”: SA Laughs as Woman Shows Taxi’s ‘Flexible’ Gear

A local woman travelling from Centurion, Gauteng, via a taxi added to the 'taxi chronicles' by showing a funny yet concerning clip of the vehicle

In the TikTok video, the driver was operating a gear that didn't only move as normal but also seemed to move at a 180-degree angle when he shifted it

Thousands of members of the online community could not help but laugh at the 'flexible' gear seen on their screens

A woman travelling from Centurion showed a taxi driver operating a broken gear. Images: @boitshwarelo_lentonia / TikTok, THEGIFT777 / Getty Images

Unfortunately, the luxury of travelling to work in a vehicle that's in sound condition doesn't happen for everyone. This was the case for a local woman who shared the comical failures of a taxi in which she was travelling.

'Flexible' taxi gear spotted

Taxi commuter Boitshwarelo Lentonia Nthite took to her TikTok account to share a funny clip of a driver operating a gear that not only moved left, right, up, and down but also 180 degrees.

Boitshwarelo, who was travelling from Centurion's taxi rank, humorously described the gear as being asleep after seeing its 'laying down' position, which she shared with app users.

Fortunately for the traveller, the driver didn't spot her taking a video of the 'flexible' gear, as some app users said if she were caught, she would have been walking to her destination!

Take a look at the failed gear in the TikTok video below:

Broken taxi humours Mzansi

Tens of thousands of social media users made their way to the comment section, with a majority feeling like they could relate to what they had seen on their For You Pages.

Some also shared stories of their experiences taking the controversial mode of transportation and said that the audio the woman used in the video made the situation comically worse.

@kwanzi_wanzi5 asked with a laugh:

"Did you arrive alive?"

Boitshwarelo humorously replied:

"In one piece."

Referring to 'taxi chronicles,' @mahlatsemummillyphalama shared with the public:

"I love this trend. Maybe our government will take us seriously."

@therealanthea said about the driver:

"He knows his car. These ones can never be stolen."

@veramathibela told people in the comment section:

"That's why I'm looking for transport to work. Centurion taxis are coffins."

@mmathapeloserakwa jokingly asked:

"Is the gear on sleep mode?"

@vho_matambele shared with app users:

"I once took a taxi without a steering wheel at the MTN taxi rank."

A humoured @busisiwesantiso told the digital community:

"'Taxi chronicles' videos are by far my favourite videos because how are we surviving this?"

