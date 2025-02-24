One gogo went viral on social media as she was captured in a clip making use of her iPhone like a pro

A young lady filmed her grandmother using the latest iPhone in a video that has gone viral on social media, leaving South Africans amazed at her tech-savvy skills.

Woman shows off her Granny using the latest iPhone

The clip which was shared by her granddaughter on TikTok under the handle @mandiedlaminie shows the elderly woman lying comfortably on her bed while effortlessly using the latest model of the popular smartphone.

In the video the grandmother appears completely at ease as she navigates the phone, swiping through apps and even responding to messages with ease. She even had AirPods in her ears. Her calm and confident use of the device has captivated viewers, sparking conversations online about the growing presence of technology in the lives of older generations.

While taking to her TikTok caption @mandiedlaminie simply said the following:

"My granny is in her soft life era and I love it for her, she's been through so much."

Many South Africans have expressed their admiration for the grandmother, with some even joking about how tech-savvy older people are becoming. The video quickly gathered attention, with comments flooding in from people who were impressed by her ability to use the latest technology.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is in awe of the gogo navigating her phone

As the video continues to gain traction, it’s clear that this tech-savvy granny has captured the hearts of South Africa, reminding us all that age is just a number when it comes to embracing new trends. Many took to the comments section to rave over the granny saying:

Zanele Ngcongo said:

"It’s the airpord for me."

Noluvuyo cracked a joke saying:

"Expect endless video calls and long voice notes."

Koketso Lisa shared:

"Me at 80 editing my pictures for Instagram."

Nomonde Moffat replied:

"Mine's 78 mara akayifuni le soft life. Till date she doesn't want to learn how to use a touch screen phone, like akafuni. She loves her tilili yeNokia."

Tiffany Shay Hensen simply added:

"The life she deserves."

Mihle commented:

"She has a better phone than me."

Thandi. M shared:

"Ke baddie."

How to foster a relationship with grandparents

A close relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is beneficial for both parties' health and well-being. Grandparents provide acceptance, patience, love, stability, wisdom, and support, while children grow up with greater emotional closeness to their grandparents.

This can reduce depression, boost brain function, protect against depression, and increase lifespan. Parents can help cultivate this relationship in today's world.

According to Extension.Usu, here are the following ways to cultivate a relationship with grandparents.

Parents can foster close relationships between grandparents and grandchildren by encouraging frequent contact.

Visiting grandparents frequently can fill the child with anticipation and excitement, even if it's infrequent.

Utilising technology like Zoom, Facetime, email, texting, and Instagram can help maintain contact.

Sharing photos of grandparents and creating a family photo album can help children understand their importance.

Encouraging regular communication via mail or email can also foster a sense of connection. Teaching skills like fishing or sewing can be beneficial for both grandparents and grandchildren. Finally, asking grandparents to share family stories and ancestry can help children learn about their family history.

