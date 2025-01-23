SA Cheers As Gogo Busts Epic Dance Moves in Front of Policemen in Video

An old lady left online users amused over her hilarious antics, which are making rounds on social media

The TikTok video sparked laughter, and the footage gathered loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

People were entertained as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A grown woman recently became the star of a viral video after showcasing her dance moves, which captured the attention of many.

A South African gogo busted dance moves in front of policemen in a TikTok video. Image:@phahla_phahlagang

Gogo busts moves in front of policemen

The heartwarming clip shared by TikTok user @phahla_phahlagang has gained traction online, capturing the attention of South Africans who couldn't get enough of her energy and spirit.

In the video, the elderly woman confidently grooves to a lively beat in front of police officers. Her enthusiasm and rhythm left netizens cheering and applauding her performance. The gogo's carefree attitude and infectious joy quickly spread across social media platforms, where users praised her for bringing smiles to everyone's faces.

Watch the funny footage below:

SA applauds the gogo's dance moves

People online commented on her courage and zest for life. Many applauded the policemen for their respectful and supportive reactions, with some joking that the gogo had them ready to join in on the fun.

B said:

"My mom is also capable."

Gordon Bandile Ramaphosa added:

"Gogo is such a big mood."

Harmthem5 wrote:

"Do South African police officers get over time those guys go through a lot."

GIFT M commented:

"Next thing they complain heh heh wara wara people are doing saka nyoka in front of our cars."

Lekhowa Warden Moscow added:

"The only country that matters is South Africa."

Nkosie Sboh cracked a joke, saying:

"And the broom will be the transport on her way back home."

Kim replied:

"In her mind, "police, you are not going anywhere in case anything happens."

A South African gogo busted dance moves in front of policemen. Image: FatCamera

Gogo dances in video, leaving SA amused

