A TikTok video shows a happy older woman doing the most in the streets with other people around her

The elderly lady heard a lit song she loves, and she couldn't control herself, unable to resist busting some moves

Online users thought the grandmother's moves were entertaining, and many were grooving their hearts out

One older woman became a viral sensation. The lady put on an epic performance in her neighbourhood.

A TikTok video shows an older woman dancing to amapiano, and many were entertained by her routine. Image: @foregzampulsa

Source: TikTok

The video of the older woman dancing received over 3,000 likes. There were hundreds more comments from people who enjoyed what they were seeing.

Older lady slays amapiano dance

@foregzampulsa post a video of an older woman turning up in the street. Lady was doing the most to an amapiano beat.

Watch her video below:

SA applauds dancing granny

Online users thought seeing the older lady's sense of rhythm was fascinating. Many enjoyed the show that she was putting on to an amapiano banger.

Bee said:

"Amapiano is starting to be a problem I swear."

Lesedi commented:

"Finally growing up isn't so scary anymore."

Zerlinda said:

"This one has a good relationship with her grandchildren."

user6440185679631 wrote:

"Its the zekethe for me."

LesegoWaHaTshite gushed:

"I want to grow up and still be as happy-go-lucky."

Sibalukhulu Malandela added:

"I love her spirit it shows the love and relationship she has with abazukulu bakhe."

xli297 joked:

"That one got her grant the mood alone can tell."

slice Slam applauded:

"Aw Madea wethu love you gogo."

Amapiano dances go TikTok viral

Many people on the internet love to see amapiano dancers. A woman went viral after trying a popular amapiano dance trend.

Stylish granny's amapiano moves impress SA

Briefly News previously reported a Sotho gogo in heels was so happy when she returned to church that she busted dance moves for her granddaughter.

The stylish elderly lady danced to amapiano hits on TV, and netizens were impressed that she ate the moves and left no crumbs.

@saatso.baby posted the video in response to a request by one of her TikTok followers in a previous video where the gogo looked very stylish.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News