A fly Sotho older woman made it lit on TikTok when she showed her Amapiano dance moves

The stylish elderly citizen had fun expressing her joy from returning from The Lord's house

Netizens were so pleased that they could not stop complimenting her

Her granddaughter said that she even recalls the names of the amapiano hitmakers

A Sotho gogo rocking heels proved that age is a number with her top dance moves

A Sotho gogo in heels was so happy when she returned to church that she busted dance moves for her granddaughter.

The stylish elderly lady danced to amapiano hits on TV, and netizens were impressed that she ate the moves and left no crumbs.

Top-class gogo dances to Amapiano in heels on TikTok

@saatso.baby posted the video in response to a request by one of her TikTok followers in a previous video where the gogo looked very stylish.

In the video, she indicated that her grandmother had just returned from church and found her grandchild listening to amapiano. She decided to show her that even at her age, she could still move better than Jagger. The video trended and hit 313K views. The magogo busted moves that shaved years off her age and gave her a youthful glow.

Trifocus Fitness Academy noted that dancing is one of the best ways older adults can stay fit. It helps them lead a healthy lifestyle and improves their mental abilities by enhancing their concentration and thinking speed.

Gogo's grandchild tells Briefly News that her grandmother is lovable and strict

Her granddaughter said that the gogo, Mateboho Setsomi, loves high heels because she likes looking classy.

"The fact that she is short is her main reason. She enjoys amapiano very much and also weirdly remembers the names of the artists. However, she doesn't dance much because she is older now," she said.

"She's a fantastic woman and loves her church so much. She keeps youthful by working from morning until evening, cleaning, washing, doing her garden and walking to church. She genuinely loves having fun. It feels good to have her as a granny because she's so free and allows me and the rest of my family to be free. I also tell her my secrets because I know she won't judge me."

Watch the video here:

Netizens love gogo dancing in TikTok video

South Africans rushed to the comment section to compliment the flashy gogo.

Thulani Fhumulani remarked:

"Buy her a Polo without a sunroof once."

Buhle1ce said:

"The girl ate, y'all hear?"

Mamahle04 pointed out:

"A gogo that loves her grandchildren can be seen without her announcing it."

Achieng exclaimed:

"All this while in heels? A baddie, that one!"

Reitumetse Moloke said:

"The dance moves are giving 10/10."

