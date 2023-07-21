Rapper Wiz Khalifa shared a workout video of him singing along to Amapiano music

Mzansi was left amazed at how Amapiano has grown to reach almost all corners of the world

The American musician also announced that he would be releasing a few Amapiano songs in the near future

Amapiano to the world! Wiz Khalifa has solidified his name as one of the big fans of the South African genre.

The American award-winning rapper has also shared his plans of releasing Amapiano music in the near future. Image: Jerod Harris, Steve Granitz Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa shares a workout video and Amapiano music plays in the background

In the video clip shared by @MusaThePope, Wiz can be seen working out to Uncle Waffles' yahyuppiyah.

Towards the end of the clip, Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo ZA plays. He then sings along to the hit song.

Mzansi impressed by Wiz Khalifa's love for Amapiano

The rapper has shown deep interest in the proudly South African genre and, at one point, expressed his eagerness to release a song.

@aey_dear said:

"Amapiano to the world."

@BossBGlobal said:

"This song is going to be nominated for something in America. Watch the spaces"

@rabthibz said:

"Now this is dope."

@Catmanyane_moji said:

"SA on the map... Danko mapiano originators."

@ReaDaSoul said:

"I’m so glad he’s listening to the right Amapiano."

@Lxngelo said:

"AmaPiano Cats should start Giging hard in the US, man, The market is open. It’s time to collect these coins!!!"

@pedi_hun said:

"He is listening to the right Amapiano songs."

@MdlaloNosipho said:

"He loves Amapiano shame. Been listening to them for quite some time. Would love to see what he will do with it."

Wiz Khalida reveals his plans to release Amapiano music

Taking to his social media page, Wiz Khalifa said fans can expect some Amapiano music from him in 2024.

"Y’all could get some Amapiano songs from me probably next year."

@donghandi_sa shared the clip of him making the announcement:

Wiz Khalifa jams to Khanyisa Jaceni's song, Mzansi praises her

In a previous report by Briefly News, Wiz Khalifa joined the growing number of international celebrities jamming to Amapiano.

Mzansi dubbed her song Zula Zula a hit song after the rapper danced along to it.

