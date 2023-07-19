Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has achieved some pretty impressive numbers on her YouTube

The star received an accolade after achieving 200K subscribers and has thanked her supporters

This celebration comes at a time when Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial started afresh

Kelly Khumalo's YouTube channel has reached a new milestone of 200 000 subscribers. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Singer Kelly Khumalo has celebrated her wins after her YouTube raked in big numbers.

Kelly's growing YouTube family gains her an accolade, thanks her fans for the support

The award-winning singer's channel reached 200K subscribers. She took the opportunity to thank her supporters

"Just received my 100 000 YouTube subscribers accolade thank @youtubemusic @youtube we currently sitting on 233K. Let’s keep pushing. Thank you so much for the love and support from OMAKHELWANE."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kelly celebrates her accolade on the day Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial starts afresh

This post comes at a time when Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial started afresh.

Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy withdrew from the new trial proceedings.

She submitted a notice of withdrawal to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) earlier this month, reported SABC News.

Netizens react to Kelly celebrating her wins

@Iam_Gadifele said:

"Congratulations Sisi."

@Mr_dwing said:

"I love seeing you winning."

@MxolisiMkhizeh said:

"I adore you, it's your music that heals, lyrics that speak, that's why I love you."

@MadunaSizakele said:

"The most powerful vocal artist in SA."

@AmandaMampondo said:

"Congratulations mommy."

@OlgaTaaibos said:

"My mom she just want kelly khumalo and say bad thing ngaye nizoxabana yhooo she love you."

Zandie Khumalo writes to President Cyril Ramaphosa, receives feedback

Briefly News previously reported that Zandie Khumalo wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to prioritise Senzo Meyiwa's case.

Responding to Zandie's letter, the president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said Zandie was not supposed to write to the office.

"The Presidency does not manage nor direct court operations, and neither does it comment on matters before the courts. She is ill-advised in even writing to the President. If she has concerns regarding a matter that is before the court, she must make her application at the same court."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News