Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng isn't taking any nonsense in the Senzo Meyiwa trial proceedings

State witness Zandile Khumalo asked for a postponement claiming she was suffering from chest pains

Mokgoatlheng issued a stern warning to Zandile, claiming he would not tolerate delays in his courtroom

PRETORIA - The new judge presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, has become the darling of South Africa.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has issued a stern warning about unnecessary delays after Zandile Khumalo asked for a postponement. Image: @maetsebane/Twitter & @zandie_khumalo_gumede/Instagram

The Mokgoatlheng has only just stepped up to the plate, and South Africans are already singing his prayers.

This comes after the judge's stern warning about causing delays to proceedings after state witness Zandile Khumalo asked for a postponement on Wednesday, 19 July.

Newzroom Afrika broadcast Mokgoatlheng's response to Khumalo's request.

Mokgoatlheng said:

"You know [I am] old school. I don't tolerate this behaviour. This one comes to court and gives evidence. When she must be cross-examined, a problem arises which has nothing to do with the running of the court. How is that possible?"

State asks for postponement due to Kelly Khumalo's ill health

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi attempts to explain that Khumalo was not feeling well.

Mokgoatlheng then turned to Khumalo and asked her what was wrong with her.

Khumalo responded:

"I have a pain in my chest."

The South African reported the judge relented to the adjourned proceedings to 10 am on Thursday, 20 July. But Mokgoatlheng also issued a stern warning to Khumalo.

The judge said that if need be, he could call in a private doctor to have Khumalo checked out and make sure she wasn't up to any funny business.

South Africans praise Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng for his no-nonsense attitude

Below are some comments:

@gmalau32 praised:

"No nonsense, Judge. We are likely to see Judgement by the end of the year."

@McFumbata celebrated:

"No more delays games on this court… I am here for this judge."

@SirMneti said:

"Thank you, a judge who wants to get things done!"

@ToolsMats commented:

"I love how the Judge is bringing in his experience. Seems like this case will head somewhere."

@itsKhanyikayi_1 criticised:

"Not this girl writing a letter to the president wanting this trial to proceed, and it’s her who is stalling."

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy withdraws from new proceedings as watching brief

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South African singer Kelly Khumalo no longer has a watching brief in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy submitted a notice of withdraw wal to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). This comes as the prosecution of the five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana soccer sensation started anew.

According to SABC News, Moonsamy submitted the notice in May before it was decided that the trial would start de novo (from the beginning).

