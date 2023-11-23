A nurse was killed at her workplace in KwaZulu Natal by her husband

The South African Service revealed that the husband walked into the clinic where she was working in Richard's Bay when he shot her three times

South Africans speculated and wondered why he may have taken her life

A nurse was murdered In Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, by her husband while she was at work. After leaving a note behind, he allegedly escaped in a municipal truck. Police are searching for him. South Africans speculated why the man may have killed her, and many were saddened at the turn of events.

Man shoots his wife at her work

According to TimesLIVE, Jabulisiwe Mthethwa worked at a clinic in Richards Bay when her estranged husband walked into the facilities. Her husband allegedly also worked for the City within the infrastructure services department. Police revealed that he walked into the clinic and had a harmless conversation with his wife. Suddenly, he pulled out his gun and shot her three times.

Two shots went to the chest, and one went straight to the neck. When paramedics arrived, attempts to resuscitate her failed as she was pronounced dead on the scene. It was alleged that the husband also left a note which explained why he killed her. The Richards Bay mayor, Xolani Ngwezi, condemned the violence, and the clinic was closed. The truck he escaped in was later found abandoned.

Mzansi discusses the murder

South Africans on Facebook were horrified at the murderer and wondered why he could have killed her.

Michale T-co Ndima wrote:

“Fatal attraction. The results of falling in love with a hitman.”

Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela exclaimed:

“Guns in the wrong hands are a serious problem in this country.”

Wayne Ashton suggested:

“Improve your security system, please. This is morning now. Criminals are just doing as they please in and out of hospitals.”

Tshidi Mokgwabone Kubu pointed out:

“KZN is a crime scene.”

Ngaka Phoka had no faith in the justice system.

“He will be supported by the community in court. Our people are so much against the justice system. Justice is also weak.”

Thulisile Zanele was saddened.

“What a sad incident. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the colleagues who had to witness this trauma.”

Source: Briefly News