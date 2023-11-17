Two pupils fought at Zisukhanyo Senior Secondary School in Cape Town, and the fight became fatal

The learners fought over a chair, and one of them stabbed the other to death

Netizens lamented the level of violence in schools and called for discipline in classes

A 19-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck by his fellow student, a 17-year-old, at Zisukhanyo Senior Secondary School in Samora Machel in Cape Town on 15 November over a chair. Netizens' hearts were shattered and mourned over the loss of two young lives.

Learner stabs classmate over a chair

According to IOL, there was a confrontation between the learners on 14 November regarding a chair. Allegedly, the deceased had used scissors to harm the other individual on the cheek. Later, the victim returned with a knife the next day, resulting in the fatal stabbing.

Bongani Maqungwana, a spokesperson for the Samora Machel community police forum, was concerned that the security measures within the school premises were inadequate. He noted that students were not screened upon entry. Despite the community police forum's attempts to support the schools at the beginning of the year, their assistance was declined.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, a police spokesperson, mentioned that the suspect initially fled but was later apprehended. The police are investigating a case of murder and arrested the suspect, who is due to appear in court.

South Africans saddened

The death shattered netizens on Facebook.

Ismail Junaid said:

“We live in a lawless country where crime is favoured, and the honest and hardworking are suffering.”

Hlakoshe Mohlala suggested:

“Counselling is needed urgently at homes, workplaces and schools.”

Zerna Philip was concerned.

“God, what is happening in this world? School kids act like hooligans!”

Tshepo Tika Motaung was sad.

“Two lives wasted. We need to teach our children better as parents, especially fathers to our boy children.”

