Two people who were allegedly involved in the killing of South African Police Service Sergeant Riyadh Adams were killed

One of the suspects led the police to the house of the other suspects in Kwa-Mashu in Durban Kwa-Zulu Natal, where he shot the first suspect

The cops then shot the second suspect, and SA was pleased with the cops' work

Two people suspected of killing a South African Police service member were killed in Kwa-Mashu in Durban. The men were allegedly accused of killing Sergeant Riyadh Adams, who was shot dead at Pavilion two weeks ago. South Africans applauded the police's work and saluted them.

Suspect leads cops to co-suspect

According to eNCA, a gang of robbers hit two jewellery stores, and Adams, the police officer, was killed as he was responding to the robbery. Police allegedly tracked down one of the suspects, forcing him to point out where the other suspects lived. He led them to a Kwa Mashu house.

Upon arrival, the police discovered that they were ambushed as one officer was shot, and a shootout ensued. One of the suspects hid in a building, and he allegedly gunned the suspect that led the cops to the property. Police shot him in retaliation, and he died.

Mzansi was relieved after cop killers killed

South Africans on Facebook weighed in on the crime and applauded the police for dealing with the alleged cop killers.

Michel Phillips wrote:

“Good stuff. You guys just saved the country big money by your actions. Keep up the good work!”

Stanley Ntando Shabangu was impressed.

“Bravo.”

Mzoxolo April was happy.

“Good news makes a good morning which leads to a good day.”

Shepherd Sherman Makola praised the Kwa-Zulu Natal police.

“I love KZN police. No nonsense is taken. They are not even afraid of saying it on TV. Gauteng SAPS couldn’t even defend a bag of chips from a seagull.”

Xolani Kenneth Kumalo added:

“The criminals robbed a family of a loving family member. They robbed a family of its breadwinner, an honest cop who was going to work to serve his community.”

Jasmine Graaf added:

“Well done, SAPS. Fight bullets with bullets. Let’s read more of this.”

Name Shame and Expose Durban had a different view.

“Great that they caught the suspects, but isn’t it sad that normal South Africans don’t get this response?”

Cops track cop killer from Limpopo to Johannesburg in hours

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Hawks tracked an alleged cop killer who committed a crime in Limpopo hours later.

The suspect was hunted down after he allegedly killed Sergeant Terrence Kutullo Makgatho while he was off-duty. The car they were travelling in was tracked to Johannesburg, and they arrested the vehicle's driver. The man appeared at the Lebowakgomo Magistrates Court on charges including murder.

