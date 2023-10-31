Four suspects met their fate when an intense half-hour shootout between them and the police ensued in Inanda

The police embarked on an intelligence operation which led them to a house believed to be housing criminals 'terrorising the community'

South Africans applauded the police for their resolute approach to dealing with criminals in the area

DURBAN - South Africans we left elated after four suspects believed to have been terrorising the community were gunned down during a shootout with police, in Inanda, north of Durban.

Four suspects have been gunned down during a police shootout in Inanda, north of Durban. Image: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement that an intelligence operation led them to a house in Inanda where a shootout that lasted half an hour ensued between the suspects and the police.

A joint-operation by police let to the incident

Naicker said the event was a result of different law-enforcement personnel coming together to curb the scourge of crime in the area.

"A team comprised of various police disciplines, private security, National Intervention Unit, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) conducted an operation at 23:00 after intelligence led them to a house near the Dube Village Mall in Inanda," read the statement.

Naicker said as the police approached the house, a gun-battle ensued, leading to a member of the national interventions unit being shot in the leg.

He added that following the gun battle four suspects were shot dead, with a manhunt currently underway for more suspects.

"The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been summoned for further investigations."

The statement further said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi welcomed the police's determination and bravery.

"We will continue to hunt down these ruthless criminals who are terrorising innocent civilians in Inanda," said Mkhwanazi.

South Africans expressed gratitude

Commenting on a post by EWN on X, South Africans praised the police for not taking kindly to criminal activities.

Below are some of the reactions:

@ZPatriotsa

"That is how to restore law and order."

@deeMxoer cheered on the police by saying:

"I love it for SAPS. Operations like this must spread across KZN."

@KaizerMzobe3 was left grateful:

"KZN police are doing a fantastic job. Well done guys."

@Heiny07 remarked:

"KZN police don't play games, hey. Maybe they could teach their colleagues down here in the Cape."

Two suspects fatally wounded during shootout

