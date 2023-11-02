Zandile Mafe faces a fitness inquiry in court on Thursday, 2 October 2023 regarding his ability to stand trial for charges related to the Parliament fire

Previously, a psychiatric evaluation questioned Mafe's mental capacity to stand trial, a concern raised by his defence

South Africans are still not convinced that Mafe was involved in the burning of the National Assembly

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are still not convinced that Zandile Mafe was involved in the setting of the South African National Assembly fire on 2 January 2022.

South African Parliament 'arsonist' Zandile Mafe is back in the Western Cape High Court. Image: Getty Images

Mafe is back in court on Thursday morning for an inquiry into his fitness to stand trial on terrorism and arson charges, eNCA reports

Zandile Mafe unfit to stand trial for Parliament fire

When Mafe appeared in court in August, the Western Cape High Court heard that he was not fit to answer for his criminal charges in court.

According to News24, an independent psychiatrist evaluation requested by the defence deemed Mafe to not have the mental capacity to stand trial. Three state-appointed specialists gave similar findings, which Mafe rejected.

Mafe admits to setting Parliament on fire

In a previous report by Briefly News, when the accused appeared in the Western Cape High Court on 13 July, he admitted to setting the National Assembly on Fire because he wanted it relocated. He went on to ask the court to hand him a life sentence, saying he's not afraid to spend that many years in prison.

In a clip shared by Newzroom Afrika on X, Mafe shouted from the dock, his rants including the lack of service delivery, loadshedding and the Democratic Alliance (DA) being responsible for the death of black people.

South Africans not buying the charges against Mafe

South Africans still stand by their belief that Mafe is being used as a scapegoat in the arson. Commenting on the post by Newsroom Africa on X, this is what they had to say:

@_Sir_Ken_10 said:

"He has no choice but to follow orders and remember the script, otherwise he’ll disappear peacefully."

@NzithaThsanana felt sorry for him and said:

"Why are they doing this to him? It's clear that the man is not well. Are they trying to mock him?"

@JProMajola commented:

"Mafe is not mad at all. He's trained and well-prepared by those who are part of RET. He is hired to act mad. The characteristics and political views are now clear."

@moflavadj had this to say:

"He’s a decent actor too, it seems."

@NneteKeNnete remarked:

"This is an act. Anything to do with the ANC is a mess."

@Proudly012 made this observation:

"He was used by politicians. He knows what he is doing this one."

