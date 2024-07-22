Two suspects who were in custody after being arrested for being in possession of stolen property escaped

The suspects allegedly escaped in a bizarre fashion as one of their co-accused claimed they transformed into cats

Spoth Africans laughed at the alleged escape, and some made jokes about the pair's allegedly daring and inhuman escape

Two prisoners reportedly transformed into cats and escaped custody. Images: Charles O'Rear and Jaromir. The images are used for illustrative purposes only.

GAUTENG — South Africans busted after two prisoners reportedly escaped from a Gauteng jail through supernatural means.

Gauteng suspects escape prison

According to IOL, the men were arrested last week along with 11 other suspects who were found to be in possession of stolen property. The suspects allegedly made strange noises and then transformed into cats before escaping.

The South African Police Service opened a docket of escaping from lawful custody, and one of them was arrested shortly after escaping.

South Africans laugh at alleged escape

Netizens on Facebook found the alleged escape hilarious.

Simon Phiri said:

"Things happen in this country."

Mngwineli Nyembezi said:

"Put those cats in a cage until they become humans for just two hours."

Zacharia Mokgothu asked:

"Are they from Limpopo? I just want to confirm something."

Musabula Shawn said:

"How and what are they going to say? When Daily Sun gave us such stories, people thought they were on drugs."

Sthe Gabahyi Mantengu said:

"That used to happen in the early 90s."

Xabiso Bonani mtwana said:

"If you grew up in the villages, you would know that this is possible."

Marine Van Der Westhuizen said:

"I've heard of cat woman but not cat man."

Jeanne Smith said:

"Next time you will hear that they turned into mice."

RSA Citizen said:

"What incredibly useless people."

Two escaped prisoners were rearrested hours later

Similarly, Briefly News reported that two prisoners in the North West were rearrested after they tried to escape.

The men were taken back to their holding cells after their court appearance when they overpowered the guard and escaped. The police rearrested them in the vicinity.

