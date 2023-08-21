SAPS arrested three foreign nationals with stolen copper valued at R6 million in Bishopstowe, Pietermaritzburg

The suspects were found in possession of a stolen trailer and container containing the copper

South Africans have congratulated the cops for apprehending the suspects but want the rule of law to prevail

PIETERMARITZBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has apprehended three foreign nationals who were caught with stolen copper worth R6 million.

KZN police arrested three alleged copper thieves. Images: Stock Photo & SAPS/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The arrests happened in Bishopstowe, Pietermaritzburg.

Foreign nationals caught with stolen goods

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects were caught in possession of a suspected stolen trailer and container which was carrying the copper.

According to a SAPS statement, the trailer and container were reported stolen on 16 August at Maydon Wharf, Durban. Police received information that a driver picked up a truck from a terminal on Bremen Road in Bayhead.

Police later found the truck, but the container and the trailer were missing, and the driver had disappeared.

Speaking to SABC News, Nteshiunda says the three foreign nationals were charged with being in possession of suspected stolen property. They are expected to make their first appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 21 August.

Mzansi wants the ultimate punishment

Traffic Masangane said:

"Give them Life in Prison "

Top Adult Cartoon S.A said:

"Our police try harder to save our country. The thing is, we don't have law in our country. Justice system it's useless, like the leadership of this country. well done, man in blue."

Sonto Zwane said:

"No, South Africa, please let soldiers come inside the country to help police to maintain law and order PLEASE, PRESIDENT."

Blankii Mabundaa commented:

"And they won't dare do the same in their respective countries. Why are they doing this mara? They were supposed to treat this country as their second home, be ambassadors of their respective countries and live peacefully with the local people."

Reginald Kagiso Kgengwe said:

"It doesn't matter if it's a foreigner or a citizen... Apply the law."

Mbavhalelo Champ wrote:

"These foreigners will finish us one day."

James Obetha commented:

"I think there is more to this incident than meets the eye. These three foreigners can't be the only players in this muddy game. It's a pity how a few foreigners have to suffer for a crime in which more than a dozen South Africans were involved. I wish the responsible authorities would probe deeper into this matter in order to round up all those implicated in it."

Copper thieves endanger 24 patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath

Briefly News previously reported that copper cable thieves put the lives of 24 patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital at risk after stealing essential piping.

The 10-metre copper pipe supplies oxygen to sections of the main intensive care unit (ICU), leaving patients with lower-than-normal levels. When clinicians noticed the drop in oxygen levels, they reported the matter to the Department of Infrastructure Development.

According to TimesLIVE, the report led to the discovery that the pipe had been tampered with. Diepkloof police are investigating a case.

Source: Briefly News