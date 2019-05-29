Top 15 best recruitment agencies in Johannesburg that will help you find a job

Reputable recruitment agencies have access to a wide range of qualified job seekers in various fields. The best recruitment agencies in Johannesburg are able to spot the right candidates for specific opportunities and link them to suitable organisations or employers.

A close-up of a lady creating a CV on a laptop while having coffee. Photo: @Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Many job seekers are on the hunt for the best recruitment agencies in Johannesburg to link them to employment opportunities. Good agencies understand recruitment laws and facilitate faster hiring.

Best recruitment agencies in Johannesburg

Below is a list of recruitment agencies in Johannesburg that will assist you in finding a job faster. They have experienced staff members who ensure qualified candidates are linked to relevant and competitive employers.

15. Headcount Personnel Consultants

Location: 1st Floor, Block B, Metropolitan Park. 8 Hillside Road, Parktown, 2196, South Africa

1st Floor, Block B, Metropolitan Park. 8 Hillside Road, Parktown, 2196, South Africa Telephone numbers: 011 643 8116/ 011 480 4913

011 643 8116/ 011 480 4913 Email: admin@headcount.co.za

Headcount Personnel is among the top recruitment agencies in South Africa. It was established in 1978 to help people in the engineering disciplines to secure jobs.

The recruitment agency has grown over the years and now offers expertise in multiple professional and technical fields. Some of these include IT, software development, project management, electrical and electronics engineering, and production management.

14. Search Partners International (PTY) Ltd

Location: 39 West St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198

39 West St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198 Telephone number: +27 11 728 0105

+27 11 728 0105 Email: executive-search@searchpartners.co.za

With over 45 years of existence, Search Partners International has earned the reputation of one of the best employment agencies in Joburg.

The organisation's market base has extended beyond Sub-Saharan Africa. SPI has extensive relationships with multiple employers. It helps them find the best candidates for vacancies they may have.

13. Global Network Recruitment

Telephone number: 27 73 312 5463

27 73 312 5463 Fax: +27 86 610 9913

+27 86 610 9913 Email: info@gnr.co.za

Global Network Recruitment is one of the legit recruitment agencies in Johannesburg. This South African company started operating in 1999.

The aim of Global Network Recruitment is to provide professional permanent and contractual placement services. It also offers executive search and headhunting services.

Two women pictured holding a consultancy meeting. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

12. Sci Tech Placements

Location: AMR Office Park, 3 Concorde Road, Bedfordview , Johannesburg

AMR Office Park, 3 Concorde Road, Bedfordview , Johannesburg Telephone number: +27 71 493 2015

+27 71 493 2015 Email: hello@scitechplacements.com

If you are looking for reliable agencies that help find jobs, consider checking out Sci Tech Placements. This is a Johannesburg-based STEM Specialist Recruitment Agency.

The agency targets, attracts, and recruits talented and qualified people in the scientific, engineering, and IT sectors. All clients are treated with dignity and transparency.

11. Par Excellance Personnel Practitioners

Location: 44 6th St, Linden, Johannesburg, 2195

44 6th St, Linden, Johannesburg, 2195 Telephone numbers: +27 11) 888-3755/ (+27 82) 565-2767/ (+27 81) 244-5385/ (+27 81) 244-5385

+27 11) 888-3755/ (+27 82) 565-2767/ (+27 81) 244-5385/ (+27 81) 244-5385 Email: parexcel@iafrica.com

Qualified people in the fields of food, beverage, packaging, and agriculture can be assisted to secure employment at Par Excellance Personnel Practitioners. Mariana Wait du Plessis, an experienced guidance and industrial psychologist, started Par Excellance in 1981.

Open positions are adverstised on the website every day. The staff always ensure they get the best to fill in various vacancies.

10. Armstrong Appointments

Location: Douglas Crescent Sundowner Randburg, Johannesburg Ext 18, Gauteng

Douglas Crescent Sundowner Randburg, Johannesburg Ext 18, Gauteng Telephone number: 011 440 7117

011 440 7117 Email: executive@armstrongappointments.com

Armstrong Appointments is among the top IT recruitment agencies in Johannesburg. The firm recognises that all businesses, companies, and workplaces must keep up with modern technologies.

Members of staff at Armstrong take time to understand a business to allow it to only put forward suitable candidates. Besides Joburg, the firm has offices in Durban and Cape Town.

9. Fempower Personnel

Location: 10 Girton Road, Parktown North

10 Girton Road, Parktown North Telephone number: 010 003 6735

Fempower Personnel has access to over 60 satellite branches distributed across the world. It specialises in the mining sector.

The goal of this organisation is to reach equity targets by empowering women in mining. It only recruits qualified persons in the sector.

A close-up of a person going through multiple resumes from job applicants. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

8. Workforce Staffing

Location: 11 Wellington Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193

11 Wellington Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193 Telephone number: 087 135 8888

087 135 8888 Email: info@workforcestaffing.co.za

At Workforce Staffing, multiple sectors of the South African economy are covered. The organisation supplies all categories of staff in the business and manufacturing industries.

Workforce Staffing offers temporary and permanent jobs and training, skills development, financial, insurance, and lifestyle services.

7. Key Recruitment Group

Location: East side of Joburg

East side of Joburg Telephone number: +27 (0)10 157 2313

+27 (0)10 157 2313 Email: info@keyrecruitment.co.za

Key Recruitment Group has over four decades of experience in competent recruitment. It offers recruitment and executive search expertise.

All staff members at Key Recruitment Group are qualified to engage in the processes needed to source and match the right candidates to the right employers.

6. Measured Ability South Africa

Location: No. 8 11th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, SA

No. 8 11th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, SA Telephone number: +27 11 447 5582

+27 11 447 5582 Email: jhb@masa.co.za

Measured Ability South Africa has over 40 years of experience in recruiting across the employment spectrum both nationally and internationally. The organisation has cultivated long-term relationships with clients and candidates.

When businesses or companies partner with Measured Ability, they benefit from an extensive network of candidates in Johannesburg and beyond.

5. Quest Staffing Solutions SA

Location: Ext 6, Adcorp Place, 102 Western Service Rd, Gallo Manor, Johannesburg, 2191, SA

Ext 6, Adcorp Place, 102 Western Service Rd, Gallo Manor, Johannesburg, 2191, SA Telephone number: +27 10 800 0000

+27 10 800 0000 Email: info@quest.co.za

Quest Staffing Solutions SA is a leading workplace solutions company. It is driven to grow people, businesses, and economies through meaningful work connections.

Quest is a branch of Adcorp Workforce Solutions (Pty) Ltd. It is one of South Africa’s oldest and most trusted recruitment agencies.

A woman holding her CV for a job interview at an office while looking at the camera. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4. PMG Recruitment Services

Location: Arrow Creek Office Park, 132 Athol Street, Cnr Meyer Street, Waverley, Johannesburg

Arrow Creek Office Park, 132 Athol Street, Cnr Meyer Street, Waverley, Johannesburg Telephone number: 011 083 5231

011 083 5231 Email: enquiries@pmgrecruitment.com

PMG Recruitment Services recruits for all industries in South Africa. PMG provides recruitment solutions for clients looking for employees and for individuals looking for work.

PMG works closely with all clients to develop a full understanding of their needs. It guarantees measurable results every time.

3. Kontak Recruitment

Location: 35 Suzanne Cres, Northcliff, Johannesburg, 2195, SA

35 Suzanne Cres, Northcliff, Johannesburg, 2195, SA Telephone numbers: 011 431 3542/ 010 013 0242

011 431 3542/ 010 013 0242 Email: recruitment@kontak.co.za/ placements@kontak.co.za

In 2009, Kontak Recruitment was founded. It is a South African specialist recruiting company with a strong reputation in the employment market because it provides reliable recruitment services to companies.

It finds the best possible employees to fill their available job vacancies. Kontak's staff members act as the intermediary between employers and job seekers.

2. Michael Page SA

Location: 5th Floor, The Forum, 2 Maude Street, Sandton City, 2196, SA

5th Floor, The Forum, 2 Maude Street, Sandton City, 2196, SA Telephone numbers: 00 27(0) 11 303 8300/ 00 27(0) 11 303 8301

00 27(0) 11 303 8300/ 00 27(0) 11 303 8301 Email: clientafrica@michaelpage.co.za/ candidateafrica@michaelpage.co.za

Recruitment consultants at Michael Page SA are well-placed to offer recruitment solutions in South Africa. The firm has offices in other parts of the world.

Besides helping you secure employment, Michael Page SA is committed to promoting your career progression. It is also concerned about the health and welfare of people.

1. Executive Placements

Executive Placements is arguably the leading job portal in South Africa. It is an online platform that connects high-level candidates with the positions they desire.

People have submitted thousands of CVs through the Executive Placements portal. Over 130 million job alerts are sent every month, and thousands have secured employment. People love Executive Placements because it is easy to use.

Is there a call centre for recruitment agencies in Johannesburg?

There is no single call centre for all recruitment agencies in Johannesburg. However, each agency has a call centre or contact details you can use to reach it for assistance.

Are there free recruitment agencies in Johannesburg?

Yes, there are free agencies you can rely on. You should do your due diligence when using free platforms to avoid being duped.

The number of job seekers in various fields in Johannesburg increases every year. If you wish to secure employment faster, contact the best recruitment agencies in Johannesburg for assistance.

READ ALSO: 80 small business ideas in South Africa that actually work in 2022/2023

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of small business ideas that work in South Africa. The rate of unemployment is quite high in South Africa and other African nations.

Young people who are not fortunate to get formal employment and have an entrepreneurial spirit are encouraged to start and run small businesses. It is crucial for the youth to know the business ideas with the potential to earn them a decent income in SA.

Source: Briefly News