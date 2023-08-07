The Hawks busted a pensioner for trying to smuggle drugs out of Cape Town International Airport

The 62-year-old woman who was headed for Europe with 3.5 kg of narcotics hidden in her luggage

She is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court to face drug dealing charges on Tuesday, 7 August

CAPE TOWN - A pensioner has a date with the court after the Hawks caught her red-handed trying to smuggle millions in drugs at the Cape Town International Airport.

A 63-year-old woman is expected to appear in court after being caught red-handed trying to smuggle drugs through the Cape Town International Airport. Image: Ocskaymark & yacobchuk

Source: Getty Images

Tip-off leads to arrest of drug smuggling pensioner

The Hawk South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau received a tip-off that a 63-year-old woman entered South Africa and would be carrying 3.5 kg heroine with 1.6 million on her way out.

An interdisciplinary team, including the Hawks, the border Policing Unit in Cape Town and Gauteng Crime Intelligence, descended on the airport and intercepted the woman before she boarded an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Europe on Saturday, 5 August. The narcotics were discovered in the hidden compartment inside the woman's luggage before check-in, IOL reported.

Hawks provincial spokesperson warrant officer Zinzi Hani said the pensioner is expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday, 7 August, to face drug dealing charges.

62-year-old Spanish man arrested for drug smuggling

The woman's arrest was not the only drug-related bust at the Cape Town International Airport over the weekend.

According to a statement released by the police, a 62-year-old Spanish man was also arrested at the airport after he was found with 5 kgs of narcotics in his luggage on Sunday, 6 August. The man is expected to appear in the same court as the female pensioner on Tuesday, 8 August.

Mzansi weighs in on the Cape Town drug bust

Below are some comments:

@DivineTime2All asked:

"Why Mamma? Don't you know how destructive drugs are?"

@FelixAbrams5 claimed:

"I would have let her fly to Europe. It would be better for us for her to be arrested in Europe."

@JM6313062431842 joked:

"Jollofina magogo."

@stripymouse demanded:

"Lock her up and throw away that key..."

Fana Sithole said:

"Poor old girl, probably doesn't even know what she was doing."

Tebogo Cavani Mojapelo added:

"These grannies are criminals, but they play it low."

R1.3 billion worth of drugs seized at Durban Harbour, Mzansi said “expect it to be stolen”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that over 378 bricks of pure drugs were uncovered on a ship at the Durban harbour on Friday, 24 February.

Sars customs officers and police officials carried out the raid on the ship where the 300 kilograms of contraband was found. The narcotics are believed to have an estimated street value of R1.3 billion, according to eNCA.

The shipment was uncovered following a week-long intelligence-driven operation. The Sars marine unit, Durban Operations, police Crime Intelligence and National Detective Services boarded the ship arriving from South America.

