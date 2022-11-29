A container of oranges exported from South Africa was discovered with over 49kg of cocaine concealed within the shipment

Four men were arrested during the bust, but one was charged with conspiring to import class-A drugs and remanded in custody

The cocaine recovered during the multi-disciplinary operation had an estimated street value of R75 million in the UK

LONDON - Police in the UK have seized 49kg of cocaine hidden in a container of oranges imported from South Africa.

Over 49kgs of cocaine were found in a container of oranges from South Africa. Image: Stock image

The bust has sparked a major conversation around drug trafficking within the country. An investigation in the UK began months ago when a consignment of drugs was found concealed in animal feed.

The operation was conducted by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), the metropolitan police, the UK border force and other agencies. Four men were arrested during the bust, according to SowetanLIVE.

One suspect was charged with conspiring to import class A drugs and remanded in custody. The other three men, aged between 31 and 60, were released while the investigation continues.

SWROCU’s Paul Fisher said that the investigation prevented high-purity drugs from landing on the streets. The cocaine recovered had an estimated street value of R75 million in the UK.

Business Insider South Africa reported that drugs from South Africa had been detected in India, Nepal, and the United States.

Mzansi reacts to the drug bust in the UK:

@u_gunman said:

“South Africa is fast becoming the new location to push drugs into Europe.”

@samsud_bethwell commented:

“When will we realize SA is becoming a drug capital.”

@HowTo02698275 posted:

“If we want to fix this country as South Africans we can. We just need to look inward and remove the cancer from within.”

@13_tumelo1 wrote:

“The fact he did that successfully in SA and got caught in the UK worries me about how SA’s Border security is passive in these things, not long ago a Botswana lady did the same and got caught in another country but easily bypassed SA’s Border security at the airport. SHAMELESS.”

@mosa_hiking added:

“So SA is the exporter of cocaine?”

Police bust alleged drug smuggler with contraband worth R2.4 Million wrapped in chocolate packages

Briefly News also reported that a 37-year-old man was bust with 4kg of cocaine wrapped to look like chocolates at the Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, 4 October.

The drugs have an estimated street value of R2.4 million, and the man was charged with dealing drugs.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics unit in Cape Town followed up on information related to drug trafficking, SAPS reported.

