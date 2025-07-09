A content creator shared a viral video reacting to Americans eating unusual preserved foods

The footage shows different American cooking methods using freeze-dried ingredients

Social media users from around the world expressed shock and disbelief at the processed food choices

A content creator's reaction video to unusual American preserved foods has gone viral, leaving viewers worldwide questioning processed food choices.

Instagram user @ujjustkidding shared footage on the first of July, showing Americans eating sliced mayonnaise, powdered scrambled eggs, and congealed baked bean slices, sparking international debate about food preservation methods.

The video begins with the creator expressing disbelief:

"Why did I just watch a video of a man taking a slice of mayonnaise out of his fridge?" as she watches someone place mayo slices on bread with tomato to make a sandwich.

The footage then shows an American woman showing how to prepare scrambled eggs using freeze-dried ingredients, explaining:

"Let's make some powdered scrambled egg, but this time we're adding freeze-dried bacon. We're doing four eggs, so we need half a cup of warm water."

The cooking demonstration shows the rehydration process needed for freeze-dried foods. The woman adds cold water to dried bacon, warm water to powdered egg, and follows specific measurements to recreate what would normally be fresh ingredients. She then fries the rehydrated mixture to create scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon, all from originally freeze-dried ingredients.

The reaction video continues with another person stating, "It gets worse" before showing sliced, congealed baked beans that Americans use as sandwich filling. These bean slices appear to have been processed into a solid form that can be sliced and placed between bread slices.

Americans showed off what kind of food they eat, shocking global viewers. Images: @ujjustkidding

Source: Instagram

International viewers react with shock

The viral video attracted comments from viewers worldwide, many expressing disbelief at American food preservation methods:

@lencetio shared:

"We had some American guys assisting us at work recently, and it was their first time in South Africa. One thing that completely blew their minds was when we walked into SuperSpar and they saw an entire shelf dedicated to organic, naturally grown meat. They kept saying, 'Back in America, it's very rare to get organic, naturally grown meat, and if you do find it, it's ridiculously expensive.'"

@ujjustkidding joked:

"Imagine your dealer accidentally sells you the wrong powder and you sniff eggs benedict 😭😭"

@miss_brownrose questioned:

"Guys??? Are they okay??? Ngisho ekhandeni."

@sensei.deez admitted:

"I'm 24 years old and I'm only just now learning there's such a thing as powdered, scrambled eggs😭"

@_blakmoses commented:

"Terrible things are happening in America 😂"

@ushukelaobrown wrote:

"No wonder they are so cooked😭powdered eggs?? A slice of mayo??🙆🏾‍♀️🤣and they say Africa is behind, etc…listen, we got real food, OK!"

Growing freeze-dried food market

According to Precedence Research, the global freeze-dried food market is valued at USD 32.36 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 56.27 billion by 2034, growing at 6.34% annually. This growth shows the increasing demand for convenient, long-lasting food options that maintain nutritional value while offering extended shelf life.

The freeze-drying process removes water through freezing and vacuum techniques, creating lightweight, stable products suitable for long-term storage. These foods are very appealing to those looking for convenient preparation methods, portability, and emergency preparedness options. It's also particularly popular among those who live in disaster-prone areas.

