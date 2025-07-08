A cookbook author shared an impressive video showing 30 different dinner meals she prepared for her 12-year-old son

The viral Instagram post featured a variety of dishes, including curries, pasta, chicken wings, pizza, and healthy vegetable meals

Emma, who goes by @terriannskitchen, is a bestselling cookbook author from St. Lucia who learned cooking from her grandmother

A mother's dedication to providing her son with varied and delicious meals has captured hearts online after she shared a month's worth of different dinners she prepared for him.

Cookbook author Emma, known as @terriannskitchen on Instagram, posted the heartwarming video on the 6 of March showing 30 unique meals for her 12-year-old son.

The video reveals an incredible variety of dishes, including chicken stews, curries with rice, fried chicken pieces, pasta with vegetables, shredded meat, pizza, barbecue wings, skewers, mashed potatoes, and steamed vegetables. Each meal looks perfectly balanced with healthy options alongside the occasional indulgent treat like sticky wings or pizza that any child would love.

What made the video even more special was her son's polite response to each meal: every time he received his dinner plate, he would say "Thank you, mum," showing the good manners his mother had taught him.

Viewers react to the clip

The video received over 7000 reactions, with many parents praising both Emma's cooking skills and her son's manners:

@seikoling observed:

"Wings and pizza are his fav."

@plus2fivefour noted:

"Pizza, chicken wings and tacos get a special 'thank you!' 🥰😄"

@terriannskitchen responded:

"Something about a grateful child ❤️😍"

@anikajameshamilton shared:

"I'm happy I found your Instagram. I've been on your YouTube cooking it up. Thanks Terriann❤️"

@simplykacyxo agreed:

"This is my son, too. I love a child who has manners."

Emma's cookbook success and recipes

According to Terri Ann's Kitchen, Emma has turned her passion for cooking into a successful business, writing bestselling cookbooks that she promotes through her Instagram page. Her recipe e-books include titles like Bon Manjé 'Thanks Mum' Vol 1 and Bon Manjé 'Thanks Mum' Vol 2, along with bundle deals for those wanting multiple books.

The author's cooking journey began in St. Lucia, where she was raised by her grandparents. Her grandmother, described as "a wonderful farmer's wife," introduced Terri Ann to food from a young age. By age 8, she was already helping on the farm and learning to prepare ingredients like yams, bananas, sweet potatoes, and breadfruit.

Her real name is Emma, but she uses her middle name, Terri-Ann, professionally. According to her story, her mother wanted to name her Terri-Ann, but her grandmother worried it would be too long for a child to learn to spell in school, so they chose Emma instead.

The influence of her grandmother's kitchen stayed with Emma throughout her life. She remembers stirring pots and tasting for salt and flavour under her grandmother's guidance, experiences that shaped her into the skilled cook she is today.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

