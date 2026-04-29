A bride’s wedding day look took a sudden turn after she had to comply with a church regulation

The video shared on TikTok left viewers stunned as they watched a professional makeup artist dismantle the bride’s full glam look

Social media users were disappointed by the church rules, with some jokingly saying they would have married outside the church

A professional makeup artist had to help a fully made-up bride remove her makeup outside her church. Image: @beautyby_harmony

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman had to follow the no makeup rule before entering the church on her wedding day, after a professional had already given her a bridal makeover.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @beautyby_harmony on 21 April 2026, where it went super viral, reaching millions of views and over 2K comments from viewers who criticised the church rule.

The creator was filmed removing the bride's makeup before they entered the church for the wedding service. She noted in the video caption that they had to remove it as it was not allowed within the holy house.

The no makeup rule explained

In another video, which followed, TikTok user @beautyby_harmony explained what had transpired. She noted that the bride was aware that makeup was not allowed in her church. Because she wanted perfect wedding pictures with her husband, she then did her makeup and went for a photoshoot before the service started. Just before going inside the church, she then removed it all.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

SA debates the church rules

The clip went super viral, amassing 9.8M views and thousands of comments from social media users who were shocked by the church rules. Many viewers questioned the 'no makeup' regulation, saying they had never heard it before. Some said they would not have continued with the wedding, while one user jokingly said she would have chosen to get married outside the church rather than take off the makeup. Others who watched the video noted that the bride was not happy as the beautician removed her makeup.

Viewers were shocked to learn of the church rules and said they would have chosen another venue. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Rosie92 said:

"She looks so sad 😢."

User @DanyDan49 added:

"She doesn’t have to be so tough on her skin: find micellar water to remove it, don’t be so harsh 😳."

User @ObaaPenamang shared:

"The wedding would have been cancelled."

User @maisieonline asked:

"How come the bride wasn’t aware of this before?"

User @Nopinkmatter said:

"Oh, we would’ve been getting married outside then 😂."

User @nkele commented:

"Personally, I don’t think makeup takes anything away from your faith. God sees your heart. But I respect your choice, and you’ll look beautiful either way 🌺."

User @Stebophany 🇵🇸 shared:

"That’s so messed up."

3 Breifly News articles about weddings

A beautiful cultural fusion occurred as a woman from Botswana and a man from the UK celebrated their traditional union on African soil.

An emotional Afrikaner groom and his bride trended on social media for celebrating their union in a home's garage instead of a luxury venue, earning high praise online.

A South Sudanese man finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony after outbidding a rival suitor with a massive dowry offer of R1.4 million, sparking an intense online debate about lobola amounts.

Source: Briefly News