A desperate mother has made an emotional plea to get her baby boy, Zayden, onto private medical aid after he was diagnosed with multiple severe conditions

Zayden was diagnosed in January 2026 with Gorlin-Golts syndrome, alongside hydrocephalus, macrocephaly, global developmental delay (GDD), and bifid ribs in his body

Having exhausted their savings due to his life-threatening seizures, the family started a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign, hoping to reach the R100,000 goal soon

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A mother shared that a fundraising campaign was for her son, living with a rare genetic disease. Image: napatcha

Source: Getty Images

A South African mother has made a public plea for help to give her baby boy the best fighting chance at life. Her precious son, Zayden, was born via emergency C-section in February 2025. While his family was thrilled to welcome him, his health journey took a challenging turn as severe medical complications began to emerge. The family’s world was turned upside down in January 2026 when medical tests confirmed that Zayden was suffering from Gorlin-Golts syndrome, a rare genetic disorder requiring complex, lifelong specialised medical care.

An emotional plea to secure private medical aid for Zayden

Alongside the genetic condition, Zayden has been diagnosed with a list of brain and skeletal problems affecting his body, including hydrocephalus (fluid build-up on the brain), macrocephaly (an enlarged head size), global developmental delay (GDD), and bifid ribs. Managing these disorders requires regular visits to specialised medical professionals, including paediatricians, neurologists, dermatologists, and cardiologists. Ensuring that Zayden gets the care he needs has left the family in severe distress, prompting them to launch a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to secure private healthcare. The campaign started five months ago and is currently at R89,420, R10,580 less than the intended goal of R100,000. Pleading with the public to assist, the mother said:

“Please keep him in prayer as well. We need a miracle.”

What is Gorlin-Golts Syndrome?

The Gorlin-Golts syndrome (known as basal cell nevus syndrome) is a rare autosomal dominant genetic condition. The complex disorder, as detailed in the Johns Hopkins Medicine Clinical Guide, is caused by mutations in tumour suppressor genes that control cell growth and death in the body. Because it impacts multiple organ systems simultaneously, it frequently triggers physical and neurological abnormalities, including an enlarged head size (macrocephaly), skeletal defects like abnormal or bifid ribs, and neurological issues such as seizures. Patients living with the syndrome require strict lifelong multidisciplinary surveillance from different specialists, as the condition increases the lifetime risk of developing multiple skin cancers and benign or malignant tumours.

Open Zayden's BackaBudy link here.

Mzansi feels for little Zayden

The emotional fundraising campaign touched locals, prompting an influx of financial assistance and support on the BackaBuddy platform. Many shared warm reviews and wishes, hoping the little boy would get better soon. Some assured the family they would achieve their goal, while others said they were keeping Zayden and the family in their thoughts and prayers.

Generous community members left supportive reviews and promised prayers for the family on BackaBuddy. Image: Povozniuk

Source: Getty Images

Here's some of the comments from the donors

User @ Caitlin commented:

"Prayers for healing🙏🏼."

User @ Prishalin Naidoo shared:

"God's healing upon you, little angel ❤️."

User @Anonymous said:

"I pray for the lord's healing hand over your life."

User @ Anonymous added:

"Sending strength and love."

User @ Anonymous shared:

"Praying for healing, happiness and peace for the baby and the entire family. Trust in God 🙏."

User @ Ava Dewpersadh commented:

"We pray for healing over you, Zayden. You will be a testimony of the greatness of God one day. We love you so much."

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Source: Briefly News