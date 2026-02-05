A resilient young boy captured hearts across the country after a video showed him finding joy during his hospital stay

The clip, which was shared on TikTok on 30 January 2026, featured the brave youngster turning a hospital corridor into his own personal stage

Social media users were moved by his strength and flooded the post with prayers and messages of support for his journey

A young boy wheeled his drip holder to slide down the hospital corridor before breaking into a dance. Image: Noxolo Mahlangu

A young boy refused to let a serious health battle dull his shine as he showcased his impressive dance moves in a local hospital ward.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @noxolomahlangu3, gained massive traction as millions of viewers turned in to see the youngster’s infectious energy.

The clip captured young Lwandle sliding down a hospital corridor while holding onto a wheeled drip holder for support. As he reached the camera, he broke into the viral Magumba dance moves, looking completely at ease, full of life, and even kneeling.

High energy in the hospital corridor

His mother captioned the post by sharing a glimpse into their "hospital life," revealing that her son is currently battling cancer. Despite the clinical setting in Bloemfontein, the boy’s bubbly personality took centre stage, proving that his spirit remains unbroken. TikTok user @noxolomahlangu3’s vulnerability and Lwandle's joy touched many, making the clip an instant viral sensation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the energetic hospital patient

After it was shared on TikTok, the clip amassed 1.9M views and over 6,4K comments from social media users who were both entertained and deeply moved. Many viewers jokingly noted that cancer “messed with the wrong boy,” while others praised his positive attitude as a key tool for his healing. One user shared a comforting message, telling the mother that she spent her primary school years in the hospital and turned out perfectly fine.

The boy's energy left viewers in awe of his bravery and described him as a "happy soul." Image: Noxolo Mahlangu

User @user1285923292336 shared:

"Cancer messed with the wrong boy."

User @Backedup Hun said:

"Yabona ukuthi nayo lecancer ithwele kanzima la (you can clearly see that the cancer does not stand a chance against him. Ayivele iphume iphele (it must exit and not resurface). He's healed 🙏🏽."

User @Mosehlo commented:

"I'm also a cancer survivor, mommy. I spent my Grades 1, 2, and 3 in a hospital, but God made it possible. He will be healed."

User @user2131371683458 prayed:

"A happy soul with his GTI. God, please bless this young man and heal him from all sickness, amen."

User @mthabani_k said:

"A fighter! 💪🏽."

User @Abby added:

"Baby, you are so adorable. You're a strong fighter 😊. May God heal, protect and bless you. This is one of the most beautiful videos I've seen today."

