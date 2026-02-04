A wedding reception took an awkward turn when a guest physically blocked the groom from his bride during their dance

The shocking video shared on TikTok captured the moment an MC had to intervene to save the couple's special moment

Social media users were in disbelief, with many questioning the guest's motives and praising the bride’s calm composure

A wedding guest held the groom's hand and refused to let him dance with his new wife. Image: @mcokokobioko

A Nigerian wedding celebration was rudely interrupted by a guest who demanded the groom’s attention, ignoring the bride as if she weren’t around.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @mcokokobioko on January 13, 2026, gaining massive views and comments from social media users who lambasted the woman’s actions.

In the video, a woman dressed in a lace gown resembling a bridal dress caused a scene during a Nigerian wedding reception. As the newlyweds went to the stage to dance, TikTok user @mcokokobioko's video showed the woman holding the groom’s hand tightly and refusing to let go. Even as the man tried to pull out of her grip to reach his bride, the woman blocked his path and maintained a firm hold.

The woman disrupts the wedding

Surprisingly, the bride remained incredibly calm throughout the ordeal, even laughing while guests realised the situation was serious. When several people stepped onto the stage to separate the woman from the groom, she continued to resist. Eventually, the MC stopped the music and ordered everyone off the stage to allow the couple their first dance, forcing the determined woman to finally walk away.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA senses drama at the wedding

The clip went viral, accumulating a staggering 26.8 million views and 37,000 comments from a shocked online community. Many viewers suspected there was a hidden history between the woman and the groom, while others praised the wife for her extreme patience. Some noted that such an incident would never happen in South Africa, calling the woman’s actions completely disrespectful to the sanctity of the wedding.

Many viewers were convinced there was "unfinished business" between the groom and the woman who interrupted the dance. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Woody🇿🇦 said:

"This would never happen in South Africa."

User @LizzyM shared:

"She will never do that if nothing is going on between her and the man😳."

User @Jay added:

"What a shameful act😳."

User @ije_omaa0 commented:

"I don’t know if it’s just me, but I feel like there’s a reason why she had the guts to do this."

User @dzakpasufavour said:

"This bride is patient ☺️."

User @Busy_Mommy commented:

"The bride is not at all stressed; she is confident. She knows that the woman has nothing on her. The bride is beautiful and carries herself with grace."

