A viral video highlighted the ongoing conversation surrounding the renaming of an Eastern Cape city

The clip shared on TikTok features an Xhosa-speaking man jokingly teaching a woman the correct pronunciation of the city's new name

Social media users remain divided over the transition, with many questioning the consultation process behind the change

Renaming landmarks and cities often comes with a learning curve, and one resident humorously took it upon himself to lead the way.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @mnu_khaya on February 2, 2026, garnering massive views and comments from social media users who found the clip hilarious.

In a video, the creator, an Xhosa-speaking Englishman, is seen responding to a woman who still refers to her location as East London. The man quickly corrected her, noting that the city’s name is now KuGompo.

Correcting the name to KuGompo City

During the light-hearted exchange, the woman struggled with the pronunciation, accidentally ending the word with a "u" sound instead of an "o." Acting as a patient Xhosa teacher, TikTok user @mnu_khaya guided her through the correction until she finally got it right. His delight was evident as he celebrated her progress, promising to ensure that more people learn to pronounce the new name correctly.

SA debates the city's identity

The clip amassed massive views and triggered a heated debate among social media users regarding the name change. Many viewers expressed frustration, questioning whether a public referendum or community consultation had taken place before the decision was finalised. Some commenters adamantly stated that the city would always retain its old name in their hearts, regardless of official change. A different group, however, felt more optimistic, suggesting that people would eventually warm up to the change and embrace the new identity over time.

User @Kenzo De Small✌🏼asked:

"Why did they choose KuGompo instead of eMonti? Wesba ikhona iGompo already aphe Monti (the worst thing is that there's a township named Gompo here already)."

User @Schalk Pieterse🇿🇦 shared:

"What a joke, A name change is just a money-making thing, and until I die, East London and Port Elizabeth it will stay those names.

User @Mr Fear_Fokol commented:

"Eventually, everyone will get used to the new but old indigenous name of our city. KuGompo it is, and we love, Mnu. Khaya."

User @Ash M - Psychologist joked:

"Sounds like a village in a Leon Schuster movie 😂."

User @Akhona Dlanga commented:

"Yho! The name KuGompo stresses me out."

User @Usivile Mabengu added:

"Mnu Khaya, you are a king 🤣."

User @asemahletsotso said:

"The name doesn’t sound right 😭."

