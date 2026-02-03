A South African woman went viral after documenting her journey to Pakistan to visit her husband’s home country

The traveller shared a TikTok montage of luxury dining, beach dates, and snow gliding, showcasing the country’s diverse beauty

While most viewers were captivated by the scenic views, the creator had to respectfully clap back at a few critics in the comments

A local woman shared a beautiful transition from a South African airport to the scenic streets of Pakistan. Image: Maureen Mahlako Sekgobela

A South African woman proved that love knows no borders after sharing her vibrant travel experiences in South Africa's neighbouring continent.

In a TikTok video posted by @maureenmahlako on February 1, 2026, the creator documented her transition from our local airport to the bustling streets of Pakistan.

The vlog captured Maureen fully embracing the local culture, appearing in traditional Pakistani attire while exploring monumental buildings and temples. Her itinerary was packed with a variety of activities. TikTok user @maureenmahlako was seen fine-dining at a rooftop restaurant with a group of men before enjoying a romantic getaway at the beach.

From rooftop dining to snow gliding adventure

The couple shared sweet moments swimming at a local beach, cruising on a boat, and cuddling during a taxi ride. The creator even ventured into the mountains for a snow-gliding session, providing panoramic views of the stunning landscape and tried different local cuisines.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA explores Pakistan through her eyes

The clip quickly gained traction, amassing 279,000 views and over 300 comments from social media users who were mostly impressed. Many social media users were delighted by the clip, noting that they were “travelling through her eyes” and praising her for highlighting the country’s beauty. While the majority wished her a lovely stay, a few users tried to throw shade at her love choice. The creator, however, didn't let the negativity slide, respectfully putting the critics in their place and keeping the focus on her joyful journey.

Many viewers thanked Maureen for showing a positive and beautiful side of Pakistan. Image: Maureen Mahlako Sekgobela

User @Lucy Nkosi said:

"Hi sisi, please show us more. This is beautiful, and God placed you there for a reason. Some of us are exploring through your eyes🥰."

User @Dorahthindisa added:

"Nice place. I heard that there are no traffic lights in Pakistan"

User @Amyra Eshall commented:

"I'm married to a Pakistani guy, but he never takes me there, and I don't think he's planning to do so because we've been married for seven years now, and we have two kids."

User @moemoney09222 commented:

"At least he took you home."

User @charlow#23 shared:

"People are bitter. Can't someone be happy without you guys slandering them? Anyway, very nice mama❤️."

User @D said:

"I’m happy for you, diva! As long as you’re happy ❤️."

