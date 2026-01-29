A viral video of a bakkie moving a fully built shack on a public road in Mafikeng sparked massive laughter online

The driver was captured on TikTok carefully navigating a turn to ensure the unstable structure did not fall off

Social media users were entertained and flooded the comments with hilarious theories, ranging from bank visits to debt collectors

A small bakkie was filmed carefully transporting a shack through a busy road.

The streets of the North West province provided unexpected entertainment this week after a bizarre transport job was caught on camera.

In a video shared on TikTok by @king.abdul.326, a bakkie was filmed moving through traffic with a massive, fully built shack balanced on its load bed.

The clip, captured from a trailing car, showed the bakkie stopping at a stop sign before slowly turning left. The driver appeared to be moving with extreme caution to prevent the shack, which looked as though it was on the edge of falling, from toppling over.

Mafikeng driver’s careful shack manoeuvre goes viral

The creator, TikTok user @king.abdul.326, captioned the post by noting that the scene was just another day in Mafikeng, suggesting that such unusual occurrences are common in the area. The clip was shared on January 7 2026, and quickly became a trending topic.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA jokes about "physical" proof of residence

The video gained massive views and nearly 200 comments from amused social media users. Many viewers shared humorous takes, with some joking that the owner was taking their "proof of address" physically to the bank. Some speculated that a loan shark, or mashonisa, might have repossessed the entire home. Others expressed concern for the vehicle’s suspension, calling the driver exceptionally brave for attempting the move. One viewer commented that she missed her hometown of Mafikeng simply for the constant entertainment it provides.

Viewers were amused and joked that the shack was likely being repossessed by a loan shark.

User @Laila commented:

"I miss home sometimes, just for the entertainment 🤣."

User @King Keiigh said:

"They asked him for proof of residence."

User @BMW M8 asked:

"My question is, how is the suspension fine?😅

User @random1e added:

"Imagine coming back from your 9-5 to see that your house is missing 😭."

User @LIFE said:

"This is very normal, we are used to seeing things like this 😂."

User @PROF shared:

"That time someone is busy with breakfast in bed while another one needs a proof of address."

User @Jiyane commented:

"Ngiyaphinda ngiyasho, esingakubonanga eMzansi siyokubona ezulwini (I am saying this again, what we have not seen on earth we will only see in heaven) 😭."

