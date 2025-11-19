A viral video captured a group of men attempting to relocate a massive, fully-built shack by carrying it down a public road, causing chaos

The entertaining clip was shared on TikTok, where it gained massive views and comments from viewers in stitches over the chaotic outcome

Social media users were amused, joking that the moving structure was an "Airbnb" and expressing disappointment that the video ended before the collapse

A young man shared a clip of a shack that was carried around a local township

A video documenting an unconventional township relocation method went viral, leaving social media users in stitches over the chaotic attempt.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @cpt_stekzana, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from online users who showcased a moment of pure, unexpected humour.

The video showed a group of “kasi gents” walking in the middle of a public road, blocking traffic, while carrying a shack. The truck was fully built, complete with windows and a door. The men moved with care, clearly worried about dropping the bulky item while moving in the middle of the road.

The men carry a shack in the township

Cars were forced to slow down and drive behind the moving shack, highlighting the absurdity of the roadside relocation. TikTok user @cpt_stekzana's humour peaked when the heavy structure suddenly collapsed, causing the group to stop in their tracks.

The young man's video entertained many viewers who found it amusing.

SA reacts to seeing the moving shack

The clip garnered 698K views, 80K likes, and 2.6K comments from social media users who joked about the situation. Many viewers called the moving shack an “Airbnb,” referencing the popularity of unique, temporary accommodations. Some found the whole scenario frustrating, questioning why the owners would choose to carry a fully built structure rather than demolishing and rebuilding it. The only disappointment viewers shared was that the video ended too soon, with many expressing a strong desire to see what happened after the shack collapsed.

User @Princess_Lebatla said:

"If I leave this country, I know I’ll be bored 😂."

User @Manhattan mfanaq joked:

"Proof of residence, adoda 😹. All the way to Capitec bank."

User @Feyncy added:

"Relocating has been taken to another level 😭."

User @Martin Maluleke commented:

"Imagine getting home after a long day at work and hokkie lakho is gone yho, I would flip 😭."

User @sehorane Leseilane shared:

"The end caught me off guard 😭."

User @Health & Wellness Hub asked:

"Camera man, what is your problem 😩🤣, where is the rest of it?"

User @Dash said:

"South Africa is a movie, serious 🤣."

