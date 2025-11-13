A man living in a shack shared a powerful video addressing a troll who questioned his appearance, asserting that "cleanliness" does not need to align with one’s living structure

The moving clip was shared on TikTok, gaining massive views and comments from a community that condemned the troll’s disappointing behaviour

Social media users praised the man’s maturity and found his powerful message about perseverance and self-respect deeply motivating

A man’s candid video confronting a hurtful online comment resonated across social media, sparking a crucial conversation about dignity, respect and economic hardships.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @glentsoku2, showcased a powerful moment of self-respect, which touched many viewers who assured the man that his dream of owning a house would become a reality.

The video opens with the man stepping outside his shack, addressing a troll who had commented on a previous post with the message: “uclean but uhlala emkhukhwini” (you’re clean, but you live in a shack). The man confessed that although he usually avoids responding to negativity, he felt compelled to speak out on this particular comment. He questioned the troll's logic, asking if it was wrong for a shack dweller to be clean.

The man addresses an online troll

He noted that the comment was not just aimed at him but was a general slight against every person living in a shack. The man, TikTok user @glentsoku2, countered the suggestion that his clothing choices were unsuitable for his living situation. He pointed out that the money spent on his Nike clothes could not afford an aluminium door, nor could it fund the building of a two-room house.

He admitted that the comments unsettled him, making him question the motivations behind such a remark. Instead of allowing the comment to bring him down, the man declared that his shack serves as a powerful motivator to work harder. He stated that he would reach the level of success the troll enjoyed, trusting that God would make his wish come true.

Mzansi debates the troll’s intentions

The video garnered 476K views, 49K likes, and over 1.5K comments from social media users who lambasted the troll’s behaviour. Many viewers motivated @glenstoku2 to ignore the malicious comment, confirming that bringing him down was likely the troll’s only intention.

Some agreed they would have ignored the man and not afforded him their precious time. Most touching were the viewers who shared their own stories of starting from humble beginnings and successfully building a better life, assuring @glenstoku2 that his wish would soon come through.

User @Maphi commented:

"Good morning, bhuti, don't worry about him. God is on your side. My situation was worse, and my neighbour approached me and said uyasebenta but uhlala emkhukhwini. udlulwa ngimi losebenta e playing. My answer was simple: when the time is right, God will make it happen. That was in 2011. The two rooms she was building are not finished to date, and I have progressed. God is on our side, my brother."

User @Lesa said:

"I hate how comfortable people are on this app ai💔. I'm glad you didn't let that comment get to you."

User @Audrey Malunga shared:

"You doing good. Don’t worry about negative comments."

User @MmaseQ added:

"At least you have a home. Peaceful, safe and comfortable. We all have to start somewhere."

User @Ntando❤️ Remo said:

"You were not even supposed to reply. That mkhukhu is your home boss."

User @PoshSpice_13

"He honestly didn’t deserve your time."

