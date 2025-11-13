A Cape Town snake expert left Mzansi stunned after sharing a photo of himself watching rugby with one of the country’s most venomous snakes

The man’s calm interaction with the boomslang sparked fascination and debate online about understanding wildlife and facing fears

South Africans reacted with a mix of humour, disbelief, and concern as the unusual rugby companion moment quickly went viral

Mzansi was left both shocked and amused after a Cape Town-based snake expert shared a surprising photo of himself watching rugby with an unexpected companion, a venomous boomslang.

The man, known for his passion for reptiles, took to social media under the handle Will De Meyer on Facebook, shared a picture of himself calmly sitting with the snake wrapped around his arm as he watched the rugby game.

He captioned the post, saying:

"Tonight, Mr Resident Boomslang and I have decided to watch the rugby together at 10 pm and he seems ok with it. Go Bokke."

The post immediately caught Mzansi's attention, with many people expressing disbelief and fascination at his fearless interaction with one of South Africa's most venomous snakes. The boomslang, native to sub-Saharan Africa, is known for its potent haemotoxic venom, which can be fatal to humans if untreated.

Despite its dangerous reputation, the expert appeared completely at ease, sparking online conversations about the importance of understanding wildlife rather than fearing it.

Some social media users admired his bravery and deep respect for the animal. In contrast, others admitted they could never be that calm around a snake, especially during a tense rugby match, as it could have been dangerous for both the expert and the snake.

The picture quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of likes and shares as South Africans praised his humour and patriotism for cheering on the Springboks in such an unusual way.

The heart-stopping yet humorous moment highlighted the snake expert’s unique bond with wildlife, reminding Mzansi that passion can turn even the most terrifying creatures into teammates.

SA reacts to man’s interaction with venomous snake

The online community flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the man’s interaction with the venomous snake, saying:

Brian Oh Bryan said:

"You really never know what's happening in other people's houses."

Thembinkosi Patrice added:

"Are you really keeping a boomslang as a pet?"

Marlene Bekker wrote:

"You are playing on the train tracks!"

Ntundu Mfihlo stated:

"That thing is going to kill you sooner or later. We have read this script so many times."

Hannelie Van Wyk expressed:

"Some people had a call to remove the snake, and then took a photo of it."

Mark W. Allen replied:

"You don’t watch football and drink a beer with a Boomslang like it’s your dog."

Nick Bierman commented:

"Each to his own ....but ja ... yuck."

DivaBoy Eswatini simply said:

"Y'all like testing God's will."

Take a look at the snake and the expert below:

