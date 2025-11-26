A woman filmed a massive, venomous Mozambique Spitting Cobra (Mfezi) approaching her closed glass sliding door and calmly instructed it to return.

The shocking video was shared on Facebook, attracting massive views and comments from terrified social media users

Social media users were relieved that the door was secured, with many noting how dangerous the Mfezi species was and praising the woman's surprising composure

A Nelspruit woman’s terrifying encounter with a highly venomous reptile at her home became a viral moment, highlighting the sudden dangers of living near South Africa's bushveld.

The alarming clip, shared on Facebook by Boland Snake Removals, documented the chilling face-off, which startled the online community, who were relieved that all doors were closed in the house.

The video, filmed by Lorinda van Nelspruit, captures the sight of a long, massive snake, identified by the Facebook account Boland Snake Removals as the Mfezi Mozambique Spitting Cobra, making its way toward her house. The highly venomous reptile placed itself at the glass sliding door, its head up and neck partially elevated, peering through the door.

The woman gets a visit from a snake

The woman, showing remarkable composure in the face of danger, humorously spoke to the reptile. She calmly told the snake that it was not going to enter the house. She then instructed it to go back home. Amazingly, the snake turned around and began crawling back in the direction from which it had come.

SA worries about safety

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who expressed their shock and fears of the reptile. Many viewers were relieved that the sliding door was closed, admitting they would have been terrified or paralysed with fear at the sight of the Mfezi. Some confirmed the danger, noting that the province has some of the deadliest snakes and loving the woman's calm reaction to the snake's visit. Snake lovers in the comments section wished the snake had been removed and relocated safely.

Finding a snake indoors is a medical emergency. For your safety and the reptile's, never attempt to harm, handle, or engage with the snake. Immediately move to a safe distance, close the door behind you, and contact a professional snake removal service or the SPCA in your area.

User @Carlene Kiki Murie joked:

"You're very lucky. That snake can teach some people about manners. There were no arguments; it just said, 'OK, cool, thanks anyway,' and off he went.

User @Michelle Nel said:

"Beautiful snake. Hope it was removed and relocated safely."

User @Leslie McIntyre shared:

"Wow, lucky the door was closed."

User @Kim Berley added:

"The snake whisperer! You're so calm, he's so calm, and I'm stressed out wondering where he's on his way to."

User @Jeanne Newby commented:

"What a kind, lovely lady! Mfesi can be the worst."

User @Shauno Shongwe shared:

"I've seen about five the last four months in my yard here in Barberton, Mpumalanga, but just let them be."

