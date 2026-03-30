A man has been left devastated after his car was vandalised during the Kugompo city protest, with no insurance to cover the loss

Footage shows smashed windows and a large rock lodged in the rear, while gunshots echo in the background

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters as crowds turned uncontrollable and began vandalising property

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A man has been left devastated after his car was vandalised during the Kugompo city protests. @ZANewsFlash/X and MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EAST LONDON — A man whose car was badly vandalised during the protest in Kugompo City has spoken out about his loss, revealing that he has no insurance to cover the damage.

Shocking footage from the scene shows the vehicle’s windows shattered, with gunshots ringing out in the background as chaos unfolded.

Footage also shows a large rock that had been hurled through the rear window of the vehicle.

See video here:

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Man speaks on his car being vandalised

Speaking about the incident, the visibly distraught man said he had only just parked his car before it was destroyed.

"When I arrived, my car was like this. I had just parked my car. I’m struggling and I have no insurance. I was thinking of taking it for bodywork,” he said sadly.

Reports indicate that the protest spiralled out of control, with crowds turning violent and vandalising stores, while even a local mosque was reportedly attacked.

Police were forced to intervene, firing tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowd as tensions escalated.

Multiple reports of looting are emerging as law enforcement struggles to regain control of the area.

Source: Briefly News