CoGTA condemned the unlawful coronation of a self-proclaimed Nigerian king in KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape

It warned that the incident could undermine South Africa's democratic principles and governance systems

Social media users demand action against the alleged coronation, expressing disbelief and frustration

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

CoGTA has condemned the alleged coronation of the self-proclaimed Nigerian king. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE, KUGOMPO CITY - The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has condemned the alleged coronation of a self-proclaimed Nigerian king in KuGompo City, describing the incident as unlawful and inconsistent with South African law.

Members of a Nigerian community

The department said reports indicated that an individual was presented as a "king" during a ceremony allegedly conducted by members of a Nigerian community in KuGompo, formerly known as East London, within the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. Deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said the purported installation amounted to impersonation and warned it could undermine the rule of law and democratic principles if not addressed.

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He said the matter risked affecting South Africa's diplomatic frameworks and broader governance systems. CoGTA has engaged the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to facilitate diplomatic discussions with relevant authorities, including Nigeria's high commission. The response follows criticism from the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which said the alleged coronation disregarded South Africa's legal and cultural systems.

The party said the recognition of traditional leaders could not be conducted arbitrarily or introduced from foreign practices. Meanwhile, the AbaThembu Royal House distanced itself from social media posts suggesting that King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo had endorsed or welcomed the individual. Royal adviser Matthew Mpahlwa said the claims were false and described the circulating content as misinformation.

The matter risked affecting South Africa’s diplomatic frameworks and broader governance systems. Image: Inqubeko_news/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the Nigerian king in the Eastern Cape.

@musawenkosir1 said:

"I’m so shocked and totally in disbelief that warriors in KwaXhosa, KwaBhaca and Amampondo are not confronting this rogue king and his subjects and ordering him to leave the province."

@UyezaMkhwazi said:

"South Africans want to see firm action and not a firm stance against the act of undermining South Africa's Sovereignty by the installation of a Nigerian king."

@Kwethemba_27 said:

"There's nothing alleged here; it happened."

@DanielTkgaphola said:

"What stand? Don't make us fools."

@Kane_GM9 said:

"They're only issuing statements because we made a noise about it on social media, and no action will be taken against those criminals."

@anewk242916 said:

"We want to see action."

COGTA dismisses King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo “removing” chiefs

Briefly News also reported that the Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has dismissed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s statements that he had removed traditional leaders, including Mandla Mandela, from their thrones.

COGTA’s statements came after Dalindyebo recently said that he removed Chief Mandla Mandela of Mvezo, Nkosi Vulithuba Sangoni, and Vulisango Pantshwa from the royal house of AmaQiya.

Source: Briefly News