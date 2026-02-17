Eastern Cape COGTA Dismisses King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo “Removing” Chiefs Including Mandla Mandela
- The Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has responded to statements AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo made
- Dalindyebo recently announced that he was removing Eastern Cape traditional leaders from their seats, including Mandla Mandela
- COGTA pointed out that Dalindyebo did not have the power to remove them; however, the public disagreed, arguing in support of Dalindyebo's autonomy as a monarch
EASTERN CAPE — The Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has dismissed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s statements that he had removed traditional leaders, including Mandla Mandela, from their thrones.
According to SABC News, COGTA’s statements came after Dalindyebo recently said that he removed Chief Mandla Mandela of Mvezo, Nkosi Vulithuba Sangoni, and Vulisango Pantshwa from the royal house of AmaQiya. The department’s spokesperson, Pheelo Oliphant, said the King did not have the power to strip traditional leaders singlehandedly without consulting Premier Oscar Mabuyane. He said that the traditional leaders whom Dalindyebo has claimed to have dethroned remain leaders and chiefs of their respective communities, and as such, they continue their leadership duties.
What did Dalindyebo say about Mandela?
Dalindyebo announced that Mandela was no longer the Chief of Mvela. Dalindyebo criticised Mandela’s support for the State of Palestine and said that Palestine can give him chieftaincy. He also remarked that Mandela disrespected him. Dalindyebo is a known supporter of Israel and has recently gotten into hot water for visiting the country on 1 December 2025. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expelled him from the party after his visit.
Dalindyebo also hosted senior Israeli officials, who visited the province in January 2026, much to the disapproval of the government. Premier Oscar Mabuyane criticised Dalindyebo’s actions, and the AbaThembu monarch responded that he did not have to answer to Mabuyane or President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Netizens stand with Dalindyebo
Dalindyebo received support from the public, who accused Mabuyane of interfering in traditional leadership matters.
Michael Nkosiyamntu Lubisi chided Mabuyane.
“The Premier can’t dictate to the King how to run his kingdom. The King holds sovereign power over his land. It’s a clear separation of roles and authority.”
Farrel Sibongiseni Shusha shared similar sentiments.
“The Premier is a politician serving within the land of the King. Therefore, political views should come second to the King’s authority. This is why traditional and political affairs should be kept separate.”
Ke Sbosh Mbedu observed:
“The one who appoints traditional leaders is the one who has the right to dethrone them.”
Mc-Eazy Masondo asked:
“So is the moral of the story that the Premier is the actual ruler of the Eastern Cape?”
Simbongile James made an observation.
“My understanding is that kings have the sole right to appoint chiefs and have the power to remove them. My question is: can politicians and political offices interfere or dictate how and when and who kings appoint or fire?”
