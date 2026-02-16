Reverend Dr Allan Boesak weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of the Madlanga Commission's interim report

Dr Boesak was not impressed with the president's decision not to take action against officials implicated in the report

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Dr Boesak's comments and the possibility of Ramaphosa taking action

Dr Allan Boesak urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign over his handling of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's interim report. Image: Jack Taylor/ Vaal University of Technology (Flickr)

GAUTENG - Reverend Dr Allan Boesak is not impressed with the way President Cyril Ramaphosa has handled the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s interim report, and even urged him to resign over it. Dr Boesak, a politician and anti-Apartheid activist, said he believed President Ramaphosa should fire officials implicated in the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Both hearings are investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

General Mkhwanazi alleged that some politicians and senior police officers were protecting criminal cartels that were operating within the country.

Dr Boesak not impressed with Ramaphosa

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, 15 February 2026, the anti-Apartheid activist criticised Ramaphosa’s handling of the matter.

He criticised how Ramaphosa kept the interim report private and only released his own recommendations based on the findings. Ramaphosa accepted the Commission's three-month interim report on 29 January 2026, which recommended that officials be investigated.

He then called for the establishment of a task team to investigate some of the officials listed, but Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu was not on the list. Neither was Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not recommend that action be taken against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Dr Boesak was not happy with the decision, saying that Ramaphosa should have fired ‘everybody who was involved in criminal action, from the president's office, right down’. Dr Boesak didn’t stop there, saying Ramaphosa could do one better.

“I would even say to the president, ‘You have failed us at so many levels and in such a deep, deep, deep way in terms of what your office expects of you, and what your people expect and demand of you, that you should begin by resigning yourself,” he stated.

South Africans react to Dr Boesak’s comment

Social media users weighed in on Dr Boesak’s comments, with many saying that Ramaphosa would not fire anyone or resign.

Seala Molefe said:

“Our automated president won’t fire his friend.”

Clifford Buss added:

“He should have stepped aside long ago. The ANC and their cadres have tried to restore credibility for 30 years and failed miserably.”

Nare Mokobane stated:

“He is expecting too much from Ramaphosa. The Commission reports are not legally binding, but he’d rather wait.”

Peter Clint Tracey claimed:

“They all have dirt on each other. Cyril will have to fire himself first.”

Katna Joe agreed:

“Under the reign of Ramaphosa, no one will be fired, and he himself won’t resign.”

Sean Patrick Bozalek said:

“Ramaphosa will never resign voluntarily. He will have to be impeached or forced out of office.”

