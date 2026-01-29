Madlanga Commission: Suspended EMPD Chief Julius Mkhwanazi Among Officers To Face Criminal Charges
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the recommendations made in the Madlanga Commission's interim report, which named the list of officials to be charged
- These include top officials like Major General Lestja Senona, suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, and other EMPD officers
- The list also names City of Ekurhuleni officials who will face various charges after the infiltration of the EMPD was exposed during testimonies before the Commission
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News' Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Chief Julius Mkhwanazi is one of the officials and EMPD officers who will be facing criminal prosecution. President Cyril Ramaphosa released the names of officials who will be charged as per the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Ramaphosa accepted the Commission's three-month interim report on 29 January 2026, which recommended that officials face criminal charges. The officers and officials, including Mkhwanazi, will be charged with various crimes, including corruption, fraud, murder, perjury, and other unlawful actions.
Names of the officials to face legal action
These include the head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Lesetja Senona, the head of Organised Crime in the South African Police Service, Major General Richard Sibiri, the commissioner of the Sedibeng district, General Mbangwa Nkhwashu, and Brigadier Rachel Matjeng.
This is a developing story.
