The head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, General Lesetja Senona, continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The Commission of Inquiry resumed in January, and Senona was the next witness to testify, revealing details of his relationship with suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

South Africans did not believe him and instead questioned the logic behind the statements and allegations he made during his testimony

Lesetja Senona said he gave Cat Matlala advice. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, General Lesetja Senona, continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 28 January 2026. He admitted to giving suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala advice on how to challenge the cancellation of his South African Police Service (SAPS) contract.

Senona appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. Senona said that he encouraged Matlala to seek legal advice after his R360 million tender with SAPS was cancelled after irregularities in its awarding were flagged.

Senona speaks about giving Matlala advice

Senona, however, said that he did not urge Matlala to sue the South African Police Service. He insisted that his message was about Matlala challenging the cancellation of the contract. He also said that he has never protected Matlala.

Cat Matlala had a close relationship with General Senona. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What else did Senona testify about?

Senona also revealed on 27 January that he sent former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's disbandment letter of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to Matlala. He was accused of having a questionable relationship with Matlala. He said that he forwarded the letter as it was garnering the attention of many on social media.

Senona accused KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of sending him threatening messages on 26 November 2025 after Matlala appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating the allegations Mkhwanazi made on 6 July 2025. Mkhwanazi allegedly said that he would expose Matlala's lies to the Ad Hoc Committee.

South Africans stunned at revelations

Netizens commenting on Facebook were shaken by Senona's admission.

Saidie Jaftha said:

"Working for SAPS but stabbed SAPS in the back!"

Shadreck Muhoni Mthethwa alleged:

"All these generals were benefitting financially or extorting the Cat."

Thembelani Thembela said:

"That time he said he didn't know anything about Matlala."

Natasha Johnson-Adonis said;

"Hawks boss with zero knowledge of what he himself was doing."

Moleshatlou Maila said:

"Most of our public servants hate the very same government they work for to such an extent that they could sell iy to the highest bidder."

Senona addresses Babita Deokaran's murder

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Senona denied that he knew about Matlala's alleged involvement in the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran. Deokaran was murdered after she exposed corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Senona said that he remembered hearing on the radio that Deokaran was murdered. He added that he did not know which companies were implicated in the murder.

