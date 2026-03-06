SAPS confirms 9 Taxis Set Alight at Nyanga Taxi Rank in Cape Town, Western Cape
- The Nyanga Taxi Rank in Cape Town, Western Cape was the scene of a blaze which consumed taxis in the early hours of the morning
- The incident resulted in the burning of nine taxis and the cause of the incident is not known, and the South African Police Service confirmed the incident with Briefly News
- No injuries were reported as the City of Cape town's Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident, extinguishing the fire within the hour
NYANGA, WESTERN CAPE — The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service managed to extinguish a blaze which consumed nine taxis at the Nyanga Taxi Rank in Cape Town, Western Cape in the early hours of 6 March 2026.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape confirmed the incident with Briefly News. According to SAPS, the incident took place in the early morning at about 01:30. Whilst Nyanga SAPS members were busy patrolling Terminus road, Nyanga they noticed smoke coming from the taxi rank.
"They immediately went and investigate and found nine taxis alight (five Taxi Sprinters and four Quantums). Fire and Rescue Services were alerted to extinguish the fire. An enquiry was registered for investigation. No injuries was reported. SAPS members are still on the scene. Patrol vehicles were sensitize to patrol all taxi routes and ranks," SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk told Briefly News.
SAPS called on anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
According to eNCA, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape condemned the incident and called it an act of criminality.
This is a developing story.
