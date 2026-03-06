The Nyanga Taxi Rank in Cape Town, Western Cape was the scene of a blaze which consumed taxis in the early hours of the morning

The incident resulted in the burning of nine taxis and the cause of the incident is not known, and the South African Police Service confirmed the incident with Briefly News

No injuries were reported as the City of Cape town's Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident, extinguishing the fire within the hour

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Taxis in the Nyanga Taxi Rank were burned in the early hours. Images: Benson Ngqentsu

Source: Twitter

NYANGA, WESTERN CAPE — The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service managed to extinguish a blaze which consumed nine taxis at the Nyanga Taxi Rank in Cape Town, Western Cape in the early hours of 6 March 2026.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape confirmed the incident with Briefly News. According to SAPS, the incident took place in the early morning at about 01:30. Whilst Nyanga SAPS members were busy patrolling Terminus road, Nyanga they noticed smoke coming from the taxi rank.

"They immediately went and investigate and found nine taxis alight (five Taxi Sprinters and four Quantums). Fire and Rescue Services were alerted to extinguish the fire. An enquiry was registered for investigation. No injuries was reported. SAPS members are still on the scene. Patrol vehicles were sensitize to patrol all taxi routes and ranks," SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk told Briefly News.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SAPS called on anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

According to eNCA, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape condemned the incident and called it an act of criminality.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News