Eight Grade 12 learners from Huhudi Secondary School in Ganyesa, North West, fell ill during a Friday evening study session after buying snacks from an outside tuckshop

The learners reported headaches, stomach cramps and dizziness, and were taken to a local clinic before being transferred to hospital for emergency treatment

The North West departments of Health and Education have opened investigations, with one learner already discharged and the rest still being monitored

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A child eating from a chip packet. Images: NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Eight matric learners from Huhudi Secondary School in Ganyesa in the North West ended up in hospital on Friday after falling ill during an evening study session. The learners bought snacks from a tuckshop outside the school and shortly afterwards started showing signs of distress, including headaches, stomach cramps, and dizziness.

Teachers on duty acted quickly and took the learners to the nearest clinic before they were moved to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

The North West Department of Education confirmed the incident and said one learner has since been discharged and returned to school. The rest remain under medical care and are being closely monitored by the school, parents and health officials.

The source of the snacks has been identified, and relevant authorities are expected to take action. Parents and the broader school community have been urged to stay calm.

The department also warned learners not to buy food from unregistered or unregulated vendors.

A growing concern across South Africa

Food-related illnesses linked to snacks bought from informal shops have become a serious concern in South Africa. Investigations into previous incidents have pointed to illegal chemical contamination as a key driver.

Pesticides known locally as "Galephirimi," used as rat poison, have been found stored near food in informal shops, leading to accidental contamination. Many of the affected snacks in past incidents came from unregulated traders where products are sometimes repackaged or sold past their expiry dates without proper oversight.

Poor infrastructure and inadequate pest control in informal settlements push up demand for illegal pesticides. This can end up cross-contaminating food sold to communities. Legal analysts have also brought awareness to the government's ongoing struggle to enforce food safety laws in township areas, leaving vulnerable communities exposed.

Anyone who suspects food poisoning can report it to their municipality or contact the Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman on 0800 029 999.

SA conflicted over the food poisoning

People were frustrated and concerned, with many wanting to find out whether the story was real or not:

@SharolMaggot questioned:

"Everything, is it really true or just a thing with foreigners?"

@MantsaMoleleki said:

"I only believe what they say on the radio, not what's on phones."

@MagalelaVezi said:

"Looted chips."

@IsaacNcube wrote:

"This is too much now."

@JohnSthole said:

"Not again."

@MpingaSkyhigh wrote:

"Fake news this one, where is the proof?"

A packet of chips. Images: Irina Marwan/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on food safety and SA learners

Briefly News recently reported on a 13-year-old KwaMashu learner who died after allegedly consuming two energy drinks in one day.

recently reported on a 13-year-old KwaMashu learner who died after allegedly consuming two energy drinks in one day. Over 200 food poisoning cases were recorded across Gauteng in a single period, claiming the lives of at least 10 children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the food poisoning crisis and made a statement about foreign-owned spaza shops that divided.

Source: Briefly News