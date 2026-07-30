Security camera footage captured a man scaling a metal fence to steal a street light from a residential property in South Africa

The incident sparked outrage online, with South Africans pointing to the theft as a sign of deepening property crime in the country

Viewers debated the identity of the suspect and called for harsher consequences for those caught destroying public and private property

Security camera footage documented a suspect on the sidewalk beside a residential road attempting to steal outdoor lighting infrastructure. Image: @Mothematiks

Source: Twitter

A residential security camera labelled "Camera 07" captured the moment a man scaled a metal fence and made off with a street light from a property's side yard in South Africa.

The footage, which began circulating widely on social media, shows the individual navigating the fence with little hesitation before taking the light fitting. One commenter pointed out that a similar light retails for around R230 at Builders Warehouse, making the crime all the more frustrating to those who watched it.

A pattern many South Africans recognise

For many online, the clip by user @othematiks was painfully familiar. One person recalled that a home in their neighbourhood had recently been renovated, with four new lights installed on the boundary wall. Shortly after, every single one had vanished.

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The video reignited debate about the state of property safety in South Africa, with several users pointing to what they described as a lack of consequences for thieves. Others questioned whether the suspect's fingerprints and a discarded cigarette left at the scene could help identify him.

Some viewers speculated about the suspect's origins based on his clothing, with remarks about a suit jacket worn with flip-flops drawing attention. Those comments sparked their own thread of responses, with some accusing others of using the incident to push a xenophobic agenda.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the brazen theft

South Africans on X had plenty to say in response to the clip:

My_azania wrote:

"I'm beginning to see why other African countries are so run down. It's this blatant destruction of public/private property."

ShamzLove89 said:

"They also took mine...twice...police will tell you, stop putting it instead of disciplining the culprits."

Brian_Ybzee commented:

"You don't take mercy on such individuals. They will sell the equipment at quarter the price you bought it at."

MasterMkhululi added:

"That light is about R230 or less at Builders. What a worthless crime. When they find him, they must give him a proper beating first."

Mrconfide noted:

"The good thing is that he left his cigarette and fingerprints and there's a video."

Brownbeingg said:

"South African thieves are different...I mean what is this?"

HotTopics_Lisa remarked:

"Creative ways to enter the country and creative ways to survive in the country."

3 Other Briefly News stories about thieves

A South African res student posted a warning to a kitchen thief who stole her fork, revealing she has an active H. Pylori infection.

A man who was trying to steal lost his life in an attempt to escape from the crime scene.

A video shows a man allegedly caught stealing being whipped and beaten by residents during a home incident, sparking debate over vigilantism and crime in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News