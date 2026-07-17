"New Fear Unlocked": SA Res Student Warns Fork Thief They May Have Caught Her Infection, Amusing SA
- A South African res student posted a warning to a kitchen thief who stole her fork, revealing she has an active H. Pylori infection
- Mosa Thinda shared the group chat message on Facebook, where it quickly went viral and amused thousands
- South Africans online were left in stitches by the unexpected revenge and flooded the comments with reactions
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A university residence student in South Africa delivered the ultimate comeback to a fork thief without lifting a finger. Mosa Thinda posted a screenshot of a group chat message on Facebook on 16 July 2026, and it had thousands of people in stitches.
The message, posted in what appears to be a residence group chat called "Symons Cove," was a calm but devastating warning addressed to whoever had taken Thinda's fork from the communal kitchen. In it, she revealed she has an active H. Pylori bacterial infection and pointed out that simply washing the fork, without sterilising it, may not have been enough to protect the thief. She wished the culprit good luck with treatment.
H. pylori infection: Causes and symptoms
According to Cleveland Clinic, H. pylori is a common stomach bacteria that can cause inflammation, gastritis and ulcers, although many people have no symptoms. The infection is mainly spread through close contact with an infected person, sharing utensils, contact with vomit or stool, or consuming contaminated food or water. Symptoms may include stomach pain, bloating, nausea, indigestion, weight loss and loss of appetite. Dark or bloody stool can signal complications and requires medical attention.
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View the Facebook post below:
Mzansi reacts to the fork drama
South Africans were thoroughly entertained and had plenty to say on her page:
Ole Pone said:
"Res etlao tena akere 😫🤣😭(Res will irritate you) you were extreme eses is it back, did the person come forward or ais abone video? I'm so invested in this 🤣🤣"
Tebello Aphane wrote:
"It's a good thing u told him/her ah skah makala ah kula moh 😁🤣🤣"
Pamela Chionyedue noted:
"I've had h pylori for the longest.. I don't have separate utensils and everybody else in my house is just fine 🤷"
Kgomotso Tshego wrote:
"New fear unlocked ❌😂😂"
Lunga Skillz Skosana simply replied:
"Biological warfare?"
More Briefly News Stories on Thievery
- CCTV footage allegedly showed men stealing a woman’s bank card while she was shopping, leaving South Africans angered as the incident highlighted concerns over card theft and fraud.
- An activist broke down the reasons behind Peet Viljoen’s arrest in a TikTok video, explaining the alleged property fraud case and the charges linked to his detention at OR Tambo International Airport.
- A South African student shared a three-month grocery haul from Checkers and Woolworths worth around R2,000, giving Mzansi a glimpse into how she manages her food budget.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.