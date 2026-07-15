A South African student shared a grocery haul video on TikTok claiming the stockpile would last three months

The haul featured local staples including Snowflake flour, Iwisa maize meal, Ricoffy, and Douglasdale Amasi

Viewers flooded the comments, stunned by the claim and impressed that the cart had no junk food

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Vusi shared his R2,000 budget grocery haul. Image: @vusi.kota

Source: TikTok

South African student @vusi.kota posted a TikTok video on 10 July 2026, sharing a grocery haul video that claimed to cover three full months of essentials for R2,000. The video shows him carefully arranging groceries on a dark granite countertop, working through a solid spread of household staples.

The haul featured recognisable South African brands from top to bottom. Baking basics like Snowflake Cake Wheat Flour, Corn Flakes and Weet-Bix were laid out alongside dairy items including milk, butter and Stork margarine.

The pantry section included Iwisa Super Maize Meal, samp and beans. A large tray of eggs made an appearance too, as did household necessities like Sunlight dishwashing liquid, Dove soap and deodorant, and Dawn lotion. He also noted that he'd add on to the meat.

Balling on a Student Budget

Student life can get expensive, but smart money habits can make a big difference. Make the most of student discounts, choose a low-fee bank account, pack your own meals instead of buying food on campus, and think twice before splurging on non-essentials. Creating a budget, saving where you can, and finding a part-time hustle can help you stay on top of your finances without missing out on the university experience.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the three-month claim

Viewers on Vusi's page were not shy about their scepticism, while others were genuinely impressed:

@Ma_Lewatle said:

"3 months😭?"

@Black~Bharbie 👽 wrote:

"I love how I saw everything not junk ❤️🔥😭"

@Palesa Wa iPhone 16. asked:

"Don't you mean one month?😔"

@Benedict🦋. commented:

"Mmmh ndi right kwa catered, lena yona izong'hlula." (Translation: "I'm fine where I am in catered accommodation, this one would finish me.")

More Briefly News Stories on Grocery Hauls

A Zimbabwean woman's Instagram video showing what about R4,100 bought her in Harare sparked debate about the country's high cost of living, with viewers sharing budgeting tips.

A South African mom went viral after showing what she bought with her child's R580 SASSA grant, with many parents praising her budgeting skills while others questioned whether the groceries would last long enough for a family.

A Johannesburg woman went viral after revealing how she stretched just R100 worth of groceries to feed herself for a week, impressing many South Africans with her budgeting skills.

Source: Briefly News