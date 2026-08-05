Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested

Commissioner Mkhwanazi was arrested alongside four other individuals by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

This marks the fourth time that Mkhwanazi has faced arrest, with each incident relating to a separate matter

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested for a fourth time. Image: Gagasi FM

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested again.

The suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Police Chief was arrested alongside four other individuals on 5 August 2026. Mkhwanazi was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Emmanuel Mbense, whose body was reportedly dumped into a river in 2022.

The five accused face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. They are scheduled to appear before the Brakpan Magistrate's Court on 6 August 2026.

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Madlanga Commission testimony shines spotlight on the case

The case gained renewed public attention through testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where the late witness Marius van der Merwe alleged that Mkhwanazi had personally instructed the disposal of Mbense's body. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) subsequently completed its investigation into the matter earlier in 2026 and referred the case for prosecution.

Mkhwanazi arrested for the fourth time

Wednesday's arrest is not Mkhwanazi's first brush with the law. This is the fourth time the suspended deputy police chief has been arrested, with each incident relating to a separate matter. His suspension from the EMPD preceded the latest development.

Source: Briefly News