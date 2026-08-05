Sergeant Vuyokazi Bayi, a 45-year-old SECI investigator from the Eastern Cape, was spotlighted by SAPS for Women's Month 2026

Bayi played a key role in building the DNA case against Lechasa Glass, a Lesotho national convicted on six additional counts of rape

Glass, already serving multiple life sentences, was declared a dangerous criminal and sentenced to indefinite imprisonment on 4 June 2026

A SAPS sergeant from the Eastern Cape is being celebrated this Women's Month for helping put one of the province's most prolific serial rapists behind bars for good. Sergeant Vuyokazi Bayi, 45, is attached to the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation (SECI) Unit in the Eastern Cape. SAPS featured her as part of its national Women's Month campaign, "Women Leading the Reset Agenda," posted on 4 August 2026.

SAPS applauds the officer's exceptional work after years of service. Image: Kindelme

Source: UGC

Sergeant Bayi's path into serious crime investigation began in Zwelitsha, where she grew up, before joining the police as a constable at King William's Town Flying Squad in 2012. Years of detective work followed, including a stint at the Zwelitsha Detective Service and later the King William's Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, where she handled sexual offence cases.

In 2024, Bayi moved into the SECI Unit, where she investigates serial rape cases and sexual crimes carried out through electronic platforms. One of her most significant cases involved Lechasa Glass, a 32-year-old Lesotho national who was already incarcerated when further DNA analysis tied him to three new dockets. In total, DNA evidence connected Glass to 16 separate cases. On 4 June 2026, the court sentenced Glass to imprisonment for an indefinite period and declared him a dangerous criminal. Bayi and her colleague Warrant Officer Sonwabile Dlomo conducted the investigation, with their careful use of DNA technology proving central to the convictions. See the post below:

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Mzansi congratulates Sergeant Bayi

Fellow officers and South Africans responded warmly on the SAPS Facebook post:

@Nwabisa Lwange Ndoza-Five wrote:

"Intake, congratulations Vuvu 🎉❤️"

@Lekoloane R Edward said:

"Congratulations my sister, you worked hard to be where you are today, may God bless you and protect you always ❤️"

@Gwyneth Viljoen shared:

"Congratulations my colleague ❤️❤️❤️ You are going to go far! Pleasure being on PMCI course with you! Your knowledge and experience has really made an impact on my learning 👮‍♀️🫡🤗"

@Mohola Tala said:

"Congratulations colleague, have a happy women's month"

@MaFaku Asanda Poswa wrote:

"Congratulations, my homeboy. Go forward and be strong. We are proud of you ❤️❤️"

@Lebohang Nakana added:

"Mbokoto, you are blessed, go and work for the community"

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Source: Briefly News