"Blessed Mbokodo": Eastern Cape SAPS Sergeant Honoured For Putting Serial Rapist Behind Bars
- Sergeant Vuyokazi Bayi, a 45-year-old SECI investigator from the Eastern Cape, was spotlighted by SAPS for Women's Month 2026
- Bayi played a key role in building the DNA case against Lechasa Glass, a Lesotho national convicted on six additional counts of rape
- Glass, already serving multiple life sentences, was declared a dangerous criminal and sentenced to indefinite imprisonment on 4 June 2026
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A SAPS sergeant from the Eastern Cape is being celebrated this Women's Month for helping put one of the province's most prolific serial rapists behind bars for good. Sergeant Vuyokazi Bayi, 45, is attached to the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation (SECI) Unit in the Eastern Cape. SAPS featured her as part of its national Women's Month campaign, "Women Leading the Reset Agenda," posted on 4 August 2026.
Sergeant Bayi's path into serious crime investigation began in Zwelitsha, where she grew up, before joining the police as a constable at King William's Town Flying Squad in 2012. Years of detective work followed, including a stint at the Zwelitsha Detective Service and later the King William's Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, where she handled sexual offence cases.
In 2024, Bayi moved into the SECI Unit, where she investigates serial rape cases and sexual crimes carried out through electronic platforms. One of her most significant cases involved Lechasa Glass, a 32-year-old Lesotho national who was already incarcerated when further DNA analysis tied him to three new dockets. In total, DNA evidence connected Glass to 16 separate cases. On 4 June 2026, the court sentenced Glass to imprisonment for an indefinite period and declared him a dangerous criminal. Bayi and her colleague Warrant Officer Sonwabile Dlomo conducted the investigation, with their careful use of DNA technology proving central to the convictions. See the post below:
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Mzansi congratulates Sergeant Bayi
Fellow officers and South Africans responded warmly on the SAPS Facebook post:
@Nwabisa Lwange Ndoza-Five wrote:
"Intake, congratulations Vuvu 🎉❤️"
@Lekoloane R Edward said:
"Congratulations my sister, you worked hard to be where you are today, may God bless you and protect you always ❤️"
@Gwyneth Viljoen shared:
"Congratulations my colleague ❤️❤️❤️ You are going to go far! Pleasure being on PMCI course with you! Your knowledge and experience has really made an impact on my learning 👮♀️🫡🤗"
@Mohola Tala said:
"Congratulations colleague, have a happy women's month"
@MaFaku Asanda Poswa wrote:
"Congratulations, my homeboy. Go forward and be strong. We are proud of you ❤️❤️"
@Lebohang Nakana added:
"Mbokoto, you are blessed, go and work for the community"
Other Briefly Nes stories about SAPS
- Officer Lerato Moletsane, garnered widespread praise for her selfless act of kindness after assisting a stranded Cape Town couple on a dangerous stretch of road.
- Lieutenant Colonel Jacobus Gideon "Div" de Villiers retired after an impressive 46 years of service in the South African Police Service.
- The alarming disappearance of nearly R80,000 from the office of Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, an issue now under investigation by the province’s Anti-Corruption Unit.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za