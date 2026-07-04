Lieutenant Colonel Jacobus Gideon "Div" de Villiers retired after 46 years of service in the South African Police Service

The South African Police Service honoured him with a traditional water cannon salute and a final flight.

Lt Colonel de Villiers was beloved for mentoring young pilots and keeping vital skills alive within the air wing

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) honoured Lieutenant Colonel de Villiers on 3 July 2026. He retired after 46 years of dedicated service. As the longest-serving pilot in the organisation, he ended his career with an emotional final flight at the air wing.

Lt Colonel de Villiers' retirement moved South Africans. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

The team celebrated his long career in aerial law enforcement with a traditional water cannon salute. De Villiers started his career in 1980. His colleagues noted that his dedication and experience shaped the standards of their current aerial operations.

According to SAPS, throughout his career, De Villiers focused on mentoring younger pilots. The effort kept his valuable expertise within the force for future generations. During his final flight, the pilot made emotional mid-flight announcements to his crew and ground control. He reflected on his long history of high-speed tracking and search-and-rescue missions. Watch the video of the water canon salute in his honour when he landed:

South Africa applauds SAPS pilot

The public reacted with great respect and shared many messages of gratitude for the veteran pilot. People frequently called the lieutenant colonel a legend and a true servant. Lt Colonel de Villier's retirement also sparked public outrage regarding his rank after nearly five decades of service. Read the comments below:

South Africans were amazed by the SAPS officer's work as a pilot for 36 years in the force. Image: Federico Abis

Source: UGC

Lunga Mdletshe was amazed:

"46 years service? Is there anyone with more service than that? That’s insane."

Zondi Dee wrote:

"Joh, it’s longest serving service indeed. But I’m very much disappointed in SAPS, he served for many years but still Lt Colonel. SAPS management has no shame. At least he could have retired as Lt General."

Gabriel Burger added:

"What a disgrace for an outstanding icon of SAPS to leave the service after 46 years as Lt Col rank. How many incompetent Blacks possed higher ranks after 3-5 years or less, service being corrupt. Thank you for your service, Lt Col Div de Villiers, salute."

Pistol Mohlahlo added:

"Happy retirement, Officer. Go and have a peaceful moment with your Family; we are proud of you for raising the Country's Flag high."

Shane Mackinnon agreed:

"Dis n SKANDA, should have been promoted to a Brigadier at least. Congratulations, Sir, one in a million."

Nape Phasha wrote:

"All I can say is that you lost many police along the way. May God protect you. Salute dnt joing Cat Matlala."

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Source: Briefly News