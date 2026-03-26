A woman in Bloemfontein retired from Chicken Licken after years, and her colleagues celebrated with a heartfelt surprise

The video captured joy, nostalgia, and genuine connections at work, and netizens were drawn to the warmth and emotion of the moment

Viewers connected with the sentiment and shared their own workplace stories, and the video highlighted the significance of recognition and celebration

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A long-serving employee received a surprise farewell that left everyone emotional, showing the true value of dedication and workplace bonds

The picture on the left captured the moment colleagues planned a nice gesture for one of their retiring staff. Image: @misprincey

Source: TikTok

A woman in Bloemfontein captured hearts online when her colleagues surprised her as she retired from Chicken Licken after 17 years of dedicated service. The video, posted by TikTok user @misprincey on 25 March 2026, showed the moment she exited the doors to a celebration of flowers, balloons, hugs, and tears. The heartfelt scene highlighted years of commitment, workplace camaraderie, and the emotional bonds built over nearly two decades.

The celebration emphasised the significance of long-term dedication in the workplace, with coworkers coming together to show gratitude and appreciation. Flowers and balloons added a festive touch, while heartfelt messages highlighted the positive impact she had on the team over the years.

Years of service honoured in style

Mzansi loved the nice gesture her colleagues did for her after leaving a place that had been part of her life for so long. Viewers were instantly drawn to the genuine warmth of the celebration and the joy shared between her and her colleagues, creating a sense of nostalgia and admiration.

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The moment shared by user @misprincey also reflected on the bittersweet feeling of leaving behind a familiar routine, relationships, and a workplace that had been a second home. Such farewells remind viewers of the importance of acknowledging service and celebrating milestones, creating a lasting memory for both the retiree and her colleagues.

The visual on the right showed colleagues crying as one of their team members was retiring. Image: @misprincey

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Manana said:

“If you live in Bloemfontein, you definitely know this lady because she has been working there for years and has become part of people’s daily lives.”

Nthabiseng said:

“I don’t even know her personally, but I found myself crying because you can just feel she was a genuine and kind person.”

User3408076760403 said:

“I have known her since 2007 when I arrived in Bloemfontein, and she has always been that hardworking woman at Chicken Licken calling out order numbers with energy.”

Palesa Tsosane said:

“Mme Sarah has always served us with a smile while calling out orders, and I wish I was there to say goodbye properly because she truly deserved it.”

Sis T said:

“Sarah worked at Chicken Licken with such amazing customer care and humility; she was such a warm and beautiful soul to everyone.”

Dimakzo said:

“On behalf of Bloemfontein customers, thank you for serving us with love and pride all these years. You truly deserve your rest, Mama Sarah.”

Linofra.Serame said:

“I didn’t even know her name before, but the moment I saw her face, I recognised her instantly because she was the face of that store.”

Porsia Mofokeng said:

“I really hope her pension will be enough for her to rest comfortably because sometimes people retire but still struggle due to life circumstances.”

spipzo said:

“I just hope all her paperwork, like pension and UIF, has been properly prepared so she does not stress about finances after giving so many years of her life.”

Khabo0517 said:

“The love and send-off she received shows how much impact she had on people’s lives, and it’s something she will always remember.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about retiring

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that Frans Malherbe nearly retired from international rugby in 2025 due to persistent back issues.

A South African educator went viral because of her last day of teaching, leaving pupils, staff and fellow teachers emotional.

A social media video went viral and sparked debate after revealing that some 25-year-olds from overseas are retiring in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News