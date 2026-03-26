A woman built a house using trash in KwaMhlabuyalingana, turning discarded materials into a functional home

Her journey highlighted creativity, persistence, and sustainable living, inspiring viewers to think about what they could accomplish with determination.

People debated the safety and practicality of the house, while some netizens admired her resilience

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A woman turned trash into a home, and her video sparked curiosity and admiration for her creativity and boldness. While some netizens were worried, the majority supported her for being brave.

The visual on the left showed the woman standing in front of her house. Image: @zuluonearth.ecovi

Source: TikTok

A woman from KwaMhlabuyalingana captured attention online when she shared her journey of building a house entirely from trash. TikTok user @zuluonearth.ecovi posted the video on 25 March 2026, explaining that she moved from Johannesburg four years ago to pursue her dream of owning land and creating her own “queendom.” The structure, which includes an upper floor, has sparked curiosity and admiration from viewers. Her story highlighted determination, creativity, and the power of trusting one’s intuition, inspiring others to believe that their dreams are valid and achievable.

The woman detailed how leaving the toxic environment of the city allowed her to focus on her vision. By repurposing discarded materials, she turned what others might see as waste into a functional and unique home. The project reflected sustainable living practices and demonstrated that resourcefulness can lead to remarkable results. Through her post, she encouraged viewers to take the first step toward their goals, showing that persistence and creativity could transform a dream into reality.

Building a queendom from scratch

The video by user @zuluonearth.ecovi resonated with viewers because it showcased an unconventional path to independence and homeownership. People were intrigued by the combination of ingenuity, environmental consciousness, and personal ambition. Some questioned the safety and stability of the structure, while others applauded her courage and self-sufficiency. The story became a conversation about alternative building methods, land ownership, and what it takes to create a life on your own terms.

Audience reactions were a mix of concern, admiration, and inspiration. Many praised her dedication and ability to turn challenges into opportunities, while a few expressed caution about the building’s durability. Overall, the post celebrated innovation, motivation, and the courage to follow one’s intuition, leaving viewers inspired to consider what they could achieve in their own lives.

The visual on the left showed the woman talking about what inspired her idea. Image: @zuluonearth.ecovi

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Nel Ngubane said:

“Ey, the data is from the past few days.”

user5292667310613 said:

“Now this is life.”

Benevolence said:

“I’d like to come and see, where exactly is this? I can learn a lot.”

Aya requested:

“House tour? 🥺”

Sthe Ncube asked:

“Darling, is it SAFE? 😩😩😩”

Sssd said:

“What happens when it rains?”

Ms Joe said:

“The only person that escaped the matrix!”

Mbali Muthwa said:

“How on earth do you survive winter in that setup?”

SinaluthandoP said:

“How is the foundation? I was worried about safety, especially with kids around.”

Urgetoescapemyskin said:

“So inspiring, I want a mud house too.”

I.Am.MI said:

“From trash to treasure. I stan a queen with a vision. ❤️”

3 Other Briefly News stories about new houses

A South African man used precast concrete panels, known locally as stop-nonsense, to build his mother a spacious and dignified multi-room home.

A young South African lady and professional nurse shared what her family did with the money she sent back home for building.

A South African woman became a viral sensation online after sharing a TikTok clip of herself physically building her own home.

Source: Briefly News